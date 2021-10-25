Chasing Sunsets returns for 2021 tour
The long-awaited, summer-favourite, music lifestyle event Corona Chasing Sunsets is back with top DJs, epic sunsets and magical moments.
With the amazing South African sunset as a backdrop, Corona Chasing Sunsets will comprise 11 events in six cities & towns, from October 31 through to New Year’s Eve.
Corona Chasing Sunsets will feature some of the top local and international DJs and artists, including the likes of Nora En Pure, Zakes Bantwini, Goldfish, Sun-EL Musician, DBN Gogo, Shimza, Ami Faku, Floyd Lavine, Abby Nurock, FKA Mash, Dean Fuel, Culoe De Song and many more.
Alongside the line-up of musical talent, the events will celebrate South Africa’s iconic summer sunsets at some of the country’s most magical, outdoor-inspired locations, from Johannesburg to Durban, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Polokwane and Cape Town.
“As lockdown measures ease into adjusted level 1, Corona Chasing Sunsets will remind South Africans that this is how we do summer! With the finest in entertainment and lifestyle experiences, we are looking forward to sharing special moments closer to nature, outdoors and in a safe way,” said Marsha Kumire, Director of High End Brands Africa.
For everyone’s safety, all guests and ticket holders will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter the events.
“Due to the fact that there are still protocols to be observed, we will, of course, have strict Covid regulations in place,” says event organiser Shaun Duwe, “and while we have all been waiting eagerly for this moment, we are very aware of the level of responsibility that comes with bringing people back en masse, and we will ensure that there are no complications or setbacks.”
Corona Chasing Sunsets kicks off in Johannesburg on October 31, 2021, and ends in Cape Town on New Year’s Eve, 2021.
Tickets are available to purchase at Howler.