Chasing Sunsets returns for 2021 tour

With the amazing South African sunset as a backdrop, Corona Chasing Sunsets will comprise 11 events in six cities & towns, from October 31 through to New Year’s Eve.

Corona Chasing Sunsets will feature some of the top local and international DJs and artists, including the likes of Nora En Pure, Zakes Bantwini, Goldfish, Sun-EL Musician, DBN Gogo, Shimza, Ami Faku, Floyd Lavine, Abby Nurock, FKA Mash, Dean Fuel, Culoe De Song and many more.

Alongside the line-up of musical talent, the events will celebrate South Africa’s iconic summer sunsets at some of the country’s most magical, outdoor-inspired locations, from Johannesburg to Durban, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Polokwane and Cape Town.

“As lockdown measures ease into adjusted level 1, Corona Chasing Sunsets will remind South Africans that this is how we do summer! With the finest in entertainment and lifestyle experiences, we are looking forward to sharing special moments closer to nature, outdoors and in a safe way,” said Marsha Kumire, Director of High End Brands Africa.