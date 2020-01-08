Corona Sunsets Festival returns this year









Corona Sunsets Festival. Picture: Facebook The Corona Sunsets Festival is returning to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in 2020 for the 5th year running to celebrate more sunset moments with incredible international and local artists. For the first time ever, Corona is proud to announce all three of the festival dates and venues at once to kick start an even bigger and better year of Corona Sunsets. First up, Cape Town will set the standard for the rest of the 2020 shows at The Bungalow Clifton and Oval Field on 28 March 2020. Having earned a well-deserved reputation for event excellence, the Corona Sunsets festival in Cape Town promises to deliver to the same level of spectacle with a stellar line-up of world-class artists and production. The entire Oval Field will be transformed into a sensational sunset setting with mandalas, spiritual homes, sunset dancers, and more, and as the sun starts to dip, the carefully choreographed sunset moment will bring all of the beautiful people of Cape Town to unite in their love of music, Corona and the good life. Following that, the festival will return to the spectacular Shongweni Club in balmy Durban on 5 September 2020. The Dolphin Coast’s friendly, fun-loving people will yet again converge on this lush Hillcrest venue to pay homage to the music gods culminating in the glory of the setting sun.

Wrapping up the year, on the 5th of December 2020, Johannesburg will have its chance to host the Corona Sunsets Festival, at the stunning Ground venue in Muldersdrift.

If 2019 was anything to go by, the music, talent, event organization and the people, will ensure Jozi turns up and turns out for one of the best parties of the season. What better way to celebrate a year than with sexy people and sunsets?

Wherever you are, make sure you celebrate life with Corona Sunsets Festivals at one of these unforgettable events in 2020.

Artist announcements will be coming soon - along with a curated program of international acts, supported by some of your most well-known local artists. The shows will also present locally sourced and organic craft food, art and local food vendors, as well as Corona merchandise for sale.

Event information:

Cape Town

Venue: The Bungalow and Oval Field, Victoria Street, Cape Town

Date: 28 March 2020

Time: 12pm - Midnight

Tickets: R250 to R550 and R15 000 VIP table bookings, available at Howler

For more info on table bookings: [email protected]

Durban:

Venue: Shongweni Polo Club

Date: 5 September 2020

Time: 12pm - Midnight

Tickets: R200 to R600, available at Howler

Johannesburg:

Date: 5 December 2020

Time: 12pm - Midnight

Venue: Ground, Muldersdrift

Tickets: R250 to R850, available at Howler