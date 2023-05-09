The life and legacy of traditional Xhosa music icon and instrumentalist Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni will be celebrated at the National Arts Festival (NAF) 2023. Set to take place in the historical town of Makhanda, previously known as Grahamstown, from June 22 until July 2, the NAF 2023 promises to be an incredible showcase of the performing arts.

From a diverse range of theatre performances, music concerts and exhibitions, the festival offers something for everyone as audiences experience the magic of the arts first-hand. NAF has a dedicated listening space for guests to enjoy the musical experience of Madosini throughout the festival. In 2020, Madosini was named the National Arts Festival Featured Artist, which serves as a tribute to an artist who has made a significant mark on the country’s art landscape and has consistently exhibited exceptional talent, shaping the narrative of the art of South Africa.

Madosini made a name for herself playing indigenous South African instruments, including uhadi and umrhubhe. “Madosini will be remembered as a cultural warrior and custodian of African heritage,” said the CEO of the Artscape Theatre Dr Marlene le Roux. Madosini died on December 23 at St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha after “a relatively long illness”.

Madosini – 1st Cape Town Storytelling Marathon, Centre for the Book Main Hall, Victoria Street, Cape Town, Western Cape. Picture: Adrian de Kock NAF recently hosted its first Joburg launch at Melville’s Business and Arts South Africa as the official countdown to Africa’s biggest arts festival begins. Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, artistic director Rucera Seethal explained that this year’s programme was designed with audience experiences in mind. With all the challenges the festival encountered last year, with load shedding and water restrictions in the area of Makhanda, Seethal assured festival-goers that proper measures have been put in place to ensure a better experience for all at this year’s event.

This includes staging shows only in venues with a back-up power supply and “spreading the programme highlights across the full 11 days so that visitors staying for only two or three days would be able to enjoy a diversity of shows”. “This year at NAF is another year of push and pull as the festival comes to being. Those on the NAF team know what that push and pull means, it’s hard work, sweat and tears,” said Seethal. “If we recognise 2020 and 2021 as the years of surviving and we accept 2022 as the year which held ground and restored faith … those of you who were there felt it.

“And we know that in 2023, we must stand taller in the context of what we have lost. We must step forward, not necessarily bigger, but in terms of growth. “The National Arts Festival has for a long term continued to function as a birthing and testing ground for South Africa’s most revered artists,” she said. Echoing this, Desiree Pooe, head of sponsorships at Standard Bank, explained the motivation for their 39-year-old partnership with the NAF: “We are delighted at the return to the fully in-person format of the National Arts Festival.

“This platform is a magnificent showcase and celebration of artistic excellence, drawing talent from South Africa and elsewhere in the continent and the world. "We are proud to still be participating in the National Arts Festival, 39 years later. We are honoured that our investment in the arts caused a thousand dreams to be realised over nearly four decades. “We are proud that exceptional talent continues to be recognised and rewarded.”

Mamela Nyamza in “Grounded”. Picture: Val Adamson The stellar line-up includes South African choreographers Gregory Maqoma and Mamela Nyamza. Theatre shows to watch out for include the gender-based violence play, "Text Me When You Arrive," award-winning shows like “Hold Still” by scriptwriter Nadia Davids and the premiere of “Droomwerk” by Pieter Odendaal. The festival will also present Lulama Masimini’s research-based piece “Umkhondo”, an exploration of the Xhosa ritual of “ukubuyisa” within the theatre as a vessel for healing and reconnection to home.

This year’s Standard Bank Young Artists Koleka Putuma, Lady Skollie, Theatre Duo Billy Langa and Mahlatsi Mokgonyana, Linda Sikhakhane, Thamsanqa Majela and Msaki will be presenting their new works at the festival. More shows will be added, including headline music acts to be announced soon. The NAF programme is live and tickets are on sale online at www.nationalartsfestival.co.za.

