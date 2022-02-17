Dance theatre 'We Are Still Marching' heads to The Playhouse then Makhanda

Award-winning professional dancer and choreographer Sunnyboy Motau is back in action with his recreated dance piece, “We Are Still Marching” – a magnificent celebration of women, their lives and their commitment to fighting battles. The piece explores the struggles faced by women from southern Africa from the time of apartheid until today and promises to be an exciting experience for lovers of dance.

It runs at the Durban Playhouse from Thursday to Saturday before heading to Makhanda at the Guy Butler Theatre for shows on February 24 and 25. Speaking on the production, Motau said: “Being able to go back into the studio to create works and tell stories is an amazing experience. In the production we try to celebrate all women that were part of the Struggle or supporting it.” The work, which was originally commissioned by The Playhouse in 2016, commemorates events such as the Women's March of 1956, the bus boycott and the recent mass campaigns #FeesMustFall, #metoo and #thetotalshutdown, highlighting the fact that 28 years after the country’s first democratic elections, the struggle continues.

“It honours women stalwarts such as Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa, Sophia Williams-de Bruyn, Motlalepula Chabaku, Bertha Gxowa and Albertina Sisulu, who led the 1956 march of 20 000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the carrying of pass books. It also acknowledges the many women who are still marching, facing the struggle head on,” said Motau. Since 2016 a lot of changes have been made to the work. “We have developed the work looking at what has happened in recent times. The cast has also changed. We brought in a lot of young people from our training programme.

“We as male figures overlook issues facing women. There is still a lot of stereotypes like women belonging in the kitchen. “Women raised us, there is nothing women can’t do. We need to open ourselves to this and allow progress to happen,” said Motau. One of Motau’s main aims is for this work to travel to communities that don’t have the chance to see performances that explore these issues.