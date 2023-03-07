‘Defending the Caveman’ provides a fresh perspective on relationships as the battle of the sexes continues

Season actor Craig Jackson is set to deliver “timeless humour” in the latest version of the classical comedy production “Defending the Caveman,” which will be staged at Sandton’s Theatre on the Square for a limited run. The one-man show that explores the differences between men and women has become a worldwide phenomenon since its inception over three decades ago.

The show was originally created by American comedian Rob Becker, who drew inspiration from his own experiences and observations of male-female relationships. The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 45 countries and has been translated into more than 30 languages. To date, it has been staged by various theatre companies and it has always been a hit with audiences.

At the helm of this new version of “Defending The Caveman” is celebrated actress, producer and director Aurelie Stratton. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Stratton said: “’Defending The Caveman’ provides a fresh perspective on relationships and human behaviour. “The battle of the sexes is something that hasn’t really at its core changed but the world has changed.

“And what is interesting here is that there’s so much truth about who we are as men and women, but you've got to tell the story from both sides. You can’t just have one point of view. “As a team, when we chatted about doing the show, it was an interesting idea to have this show directed by a woman. “Craig and I also had lots of conversations about how we are going to make this classic more relevant to today’s world and the world we’re living in.

“We want to make people laugh. We all need more laughter in the world we're in. So, we definitely wanted to make people laugh and that was important to us.” The show explores the universal issue of relationships and the challenges many people face in marriages, coupled with the unprecedented global challenges such as Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war and the national crisis that is load shedding. “Essentially the show at its core is about a marriage. For all of those people who have ever been married or in long-term relationships ... it’s not easy.

“And we can poke fun at it, but there are some beautiful moments as well, where our Caveman truly does love his wife, but he’s kind of pointing out and celebrating the differences between them. “And that was important to Craig and me because we want to come from a point of truth and authenticity,” explained Stratton. “The show is also about human interaction and communication. We don’t communicate. Caveman stands on that stage and he points at us. And it’s not about pointing out our differences, it’s about celebrating them.”

Echoing Stratton’s sentiments, Jackson says the show is about love and embracing each other’s differences. “The last time I did a one man show was about 20 years ago, but as an actor, whether you’re doing a one-man show or a two-hander, you just need to know your lines, inside out. “This is a fun show to do, so it’s not like you’re doing Shakespeare or something heavy …This is going to be an entertainment show and it’s going to be fun for everybody,” said Jackson.

“I'm looking forward to the audience coming and having a good time and for them having a refreshing and different take on the Caveman.” He added: “I hope that people who are married or in long-term relationships will see themselves in the play and really laugh at themselves and their half. “This is not just some fluffy show that he just threw together. This guy has done research about Cavemen … about the battle of the sexes. It’s going to be a bit of therapy as well. The audience will laugh but they’re actually going learn a lot of stuff as well.”

"Defending The Caveman" will be staged at the Theatre on the Square from March 14 to25, before embarking on a national tour. The dates and venue of the tour are yet to be announced. Liphelo Matthews and Nomfundo Selepe in 'Patisserie Femme'. Picture: Supplied CAPE TOWN

Patisserie Femme Where: Drama Factory. When: March 17 - 19.

This is based in a bakery in the heart of Cape Town amid an array of mouth-watering confectioneries. Liphelo Matthews and Nomfundo Selepe take on a mockumentary, meta-theatre style of performance where they explore a bakery dedicated to selling not pastries, not cakes but women. This piece is performed by two women who are constantly switching between characters, and even playing the characters of inanimate objects – everything that one sees in this piece is created solely by the performers’ bodies.

“Patisserie Femme” tackles issues of society pushing certain conventions onto the bodies of women and references many sexual innuendos. From sugar babies to buns in the oven, this play is a satire sure to make its audience think, laugh and, most importantly, talk. Flash Entertainers. Picture: Facebook DURBAN

Chutney and Nagara Night Where: iZulu Theatre. When: March 18.

Music fans will be treated to a spectacular musical night with folk, traditional and chutney music, which promises to be “hotter than hot Chutney and Nagara Night”. Showtime Promotions presents KZN’s premier Nagara group - the recent and multiple South African Traditional Music Achievement award winners - “Flash Entertainers”, for one show only. The line-up for the night will include segments of chutney and nagara music, featuring live dancers of Flash Entertainers.

We Will Rock You cast. Picture: Supplied JOBURG We Will Rock You Where: Teatro, Montecasino.

When: March 10 - April 16. “We Will Rock You” is not a tribute show, nor does it tell the story of Queen or the legendary Freddie Mercury. Instead, it is a large full-scale new vision musical theatre production with its own storyline set to the music of 24 of Queen’s most popular hits.

“We Will Rock You” is about a group of bohemians in a dystopian future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, together with Scaramouche and Galileo, embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and the rebirth of the age of rock. “We are pleased to re-visit this newly-imagined production of ‘We Will Rock You’ that combines the timeless music of Queen with the creative vision of award-winning British director Nick Winston, performed by an exceptionally talented local cast to bring this multi-awarding show to the next generation,” said Showtime Management’s Hazel Feldman.