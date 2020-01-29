DJ Zinhle and Sho Madjozi join ULTRA SA 2020 line-up









Rapper and Gqom artist Sho Madjozi performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s Baseline stage. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) ULTRA South Africa 2020 revealed the full line-up for the long-running music festival on Tuesday.

The phase 3 announcement included the massive Resistance lineup, the full South African artist complement, the BudX stage and the return of the 5FM stage, both at the Joburg show at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Resistance is, as usual, offering the Main Stage a proper run for its money with techno and house beats.





Featuring international legends including Jamie Jones, Luciano and CamelPhat, South African superstar in the making Shimza, returning local hero Themba, and other regional underground fixtures such as Floyd Lavine, Ryan Murgatroyd, Leighton Moody and Pierre Johnston.

The #UltraSA2020 Lineup is now complete!



Get your tickets now at https://t.co/Cze8yW5rBc pic.twitter.com/5T44KHtdR0 — Ultra South Africa (@UltraSA) January 28, 2020

J HB Resistance also includes Da Capo, Jullian Gomes, Lemon & Herb and Trancemicsoul.





Regional artists added to ULTRA South Africa’s bill on the Main Stage and at the BudX stage include "John Cena" star Sho Majozi, DJ Zinhle, Aero Manyelo, Timo ODV, PHFat, Kyle Watson, Dean FUEL, Protoculture, Abby Nurock, Fresh & Euphonik and many more.





The 5FM stage, hosted by Roger Goode, will see Kyle Cassim, Pascal & Pearce, Ms Cosmo, Guy Herman, No Method, pH, Strange Loving and more keeping that 5FM energy high all night long.





Event Information: