‘Durban Passion Play’ strives to restore true meaning of Easter

More than 130 volunteer cast members have spent the past seven months preparing to thrill audiences this Easter with “Durban Passion Play”, which will be staged from April 6 -16 at the Playhouse Drama Theatre. Fondly known as “Oberammergau of Africa”, the show strives to restore the true meaning of Easter, depicting Jesus’s passion, covering the final period of his life from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the resurrection.

The production returns to stage for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Dawn Haynes and Jessica Wardle, the cast comprises an inter-denominational, inter-faith, multi-cultural, multi-lingual group of people who vary in age from toddlers and teenagers to young adults and the more mature, able-bodied and differently-abled. “There are also multi-generational family groups, with the older members having performed on multiple occasions.

“Some of the cast members have performed in more than eight productions – which means they have been performing for more than 40 years, and the younger performing in their first ‘Passion Play’. “The hard work and hundreds of hours are well worth it,” they said. Dale Collings will take on the lead role of Christ while Isabel Mateus and Bianca Sandiah will share the role of Madonna. Larger than life animals handmade by Edox Gerard will also form part of the production.

Cast members of the ‘Durban Passion Play’. Picture: Supplied. Since its first run, the show has been staged every five years for the past 70 years before coming to an abrupt halt due to the pandemic in 2020. Now after hundreds of hours of preparation, more than 130 cast members are ready to put on a performance of their lives. There are daytime and evening performances. Public booking is through Webtickets.

DURBAN “Rhumbelow Easter Film Festival” Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Road, Umbilo.

When: April 2 to 10. In keeping with the Easter celebrations, the Rhumbelow Theatre will host special Easter-themed movie screenings as part of its Easter Film Festival. “Schindler’s List” will play on April 2 at 2pm; “The Greatest Story Ever” will play on April 3 at 6pm; “Brokeback Mountain“ on April 5 at 6.30pm; ”Jesus Christ Superstar“ on April 7 at 7pm; ”Sister Act“ on April 9 at 2pm and the festival will end with ”The Ten Commandments“ on April 10 at 2pm.

The Rhumbelow serves quick meals and beverages but patrons can bring along their own snacks, excluding alcohol, if they prefer. Tickets can be purchased from Roland Stansell on 0824998636 or email: [email protected] CAPE TOWN

“Guilty: Who Killed The King” Where: Victory Outreach Cape Town at 123 Voortrekker Road, Goodwood. When: April 7 at 7pm and April 9 at 8am and 10am.

Tracey Carter, in partnership with Victory Outreach Cape Town, will be staging an original production called “Guilty: Who Killed The King”. Written and directed by Carter, the show takes audience on a journey of two college students, who embark on an investigation into the death of Christ to discover who the true guilty party is. Challenged by a powerful message, the production is filled with beautiful songs and dances and is sure to keep the whole family entertained. Entry is free.

JOBURG “Soweto Spiritual Singers“ Where: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein.

When: March 31 to April 2. Award-winning gospel ensemble the Soweto Spiritual Singers will be performing in the country for the first time in over five years, putting on a show laced with real social cohesion. Co-founder Nkululeko Vilakazi says the group’s music and stage act features the whole spectrum of the country’s spiritual diversity.