A feast of explosive dance for Durbanites

Durban - Durbanites can enjoy a feast of dance at the annual Durban Dance Movement Festival coming to the playhouse on July 22 and 23. The 9th instalment is expected to set the stage alight with explosive dance moves ranging from hip hop to break dancing and African, jazz to amapiano.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hosted by the non-profit Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation, the event will see dance crews and groups from all over KwaZulu-Natal put their best foot forward. “I’m so excited that the festival will return to theatre this year and promises to be bigger and better. The dancers are so eager to get back on stage to showcase their talents and skills, and audiences will be in for treat with what we have to offer this year,” said artistic director Jarryd Watson. “Artists and dance groups that will perform and feature in the festival are Dance Movement, KwaMashu School of Dance, Minette de Klerk Dance Academy, Shiksha Dance Academy and Chelsea Blair Dance Academy, to name a few,” said Watson.

The opening night of the festival will also showcase performances from the inclusive disabled dance programme run by Dance Movement that will feature 11 wheelchair-bound dancers performing two dance works entitled ‘’Forgotten Promises’’ and ‘’Move make some space”, choreographed by Watson. The performances will portray the difficulties, inequalities, and violation of artists rights during the Covid-19 period. “The Covid-19 pandemic negatively hit the world by storm, but for artists in South Africa the struggles were compounded by the corruption and mismanagement of Covid relief funds that were meant to assist artists during this time and these performances are a voice for the voiceless and that audiences can identify with,‘’ said Watson.

Story continues below Advertisement