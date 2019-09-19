AKA is on his way to Durban in November, so catch him at the Durban ICC. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA announced on Thursday that he is bringing his "AKA Orchestra" show to Durban on November 02, at the Durban ICC. Posting on his social media platforms, the "Fela In Versace" rapper made the official announcement with all the event details.

He also said it was going to be a "shutdown", with more details to follow.

Following the announcement, the Megacy shared their excitement for the show on Twitter.

#AKAOrchestraEthekwini definitely attending this one🎺🎻🎺🎻🎶🎵💥💥 — Sinaye Ndungane (@SinayeNdungane) September 19, 2019

SOMEBODY PINCH ME!! If you know me you know how much I see this man as my hero! And now we join forces for #AKAOrchestraEthekwini on SATURDAY THE 2ND OF NOVEMBER AT THE DURBAN ICC presented by AFROTAINMENT & VERTEX EVENTS. Tickets available NOW at @Computicket 🎻🏄🏾‍♂️🎼🏖🎶 pic.twitter.com/D5xcTCRDUu — Kgadi M (@kgadiness) September 19, 2019

Not done with this week’s work or the next or the next after that but we’re already on to the next next. #AKAOrchestraEthekwini @akaworldwide ... this is 🦍 bro!



God bless the show 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MaRLmoUGxp — Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) September 19, 2019

AKA's first "AKA Orchestra" show was held at the Sun Square in Pretoria earlier this year and received a positive response from fans for his take on hip hop.



The show also included Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and A-Reece who opened the show with a guest appearance by collaborator Da L.E.S. and Khuli Chana.