Babsy Mlangeni, Big Zulu to showcase at We Can Arts Festival 2022

Music icon Babsy Mlangeni, Gospel singer Sgwili, maskandi artist Chaos Machafuko, Afropop singer Pinky 1st Lady, and Afrosoul singer Khazozo are set to at the We Can Arts Festival, on October 22, at The Durban Playhouse. Themed “No impediments to Shine”, the music extravaganza is aimed at fostering the “inclusion, integration and promotion of artists with disabilities into the mainstream creative arts economy”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Joining the star-studded line up are rapper Big Zulu, contemporary jazz maestro Ernie Smith, Maskanda legend Phuzekhemisi, gospel sensation Nqubeko Mbatha and contemporary Isicathamiya a cappella group Thee Legacy. “This project was initiated in 2015 after realising that there were no platforms where artists with disabilities can express themselves,” said the event organiser Xolani Majozi, in a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment. “Over the years, the project has successfully maximised on providing professional set-up performance platforms in raising awareness around the inclusion of artists with disabilities to the mainstream arts.

“This is done through practically removing limitations within the sector which makes it difficult for artists with disabilities to showcase their talents before national and commercial markets by placing them in a system that does not promote their artistic talents. ”Going forward, we wish to sustain the festival as a national fully inclusive arts festival for artists with disabilities where they can freely showcase their talents before markets not normally enjoyed that will then enable them access to the commercial art market.” The show will be hosted by international model, Nontobeko Mbuyazi, who was discovered through the We Can Arts Festival, and has since graced the world’s fashion runways and is among the most sought-after photographic models in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tickets are available at Webtickets for R120. Read the latest IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.