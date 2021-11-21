‘Bigly Yuge’ brings sheer joy along with the ‘Days of Culture Without Borders’ concert

The Playhouse Company is hosting the much anticipated Days of Culture Without Borders special concert, which is produced for the Russian online streaming TV and set to take place on November 20. Directed by Aubrey Sekhabi, the show serves as a celebration of local talent and unity.

Hosted by Tony Kgoroge and Leanne Manas, the concert features Thandiswa Mazwai, the Sivuyile Nonzame Xhosa Traditional Dancers, Lonaka Lo Kae Cultural Group, Mbuso Khoza & Afrikan Heritage Ensemble, Thee Legacy and the mighty KZN Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Chad Hendricks. As part of the Christmas celebrations, the PlayHouse also presents the latest edition of Bigly Yuge. Adapted from a script by the late Clinton Marius, Bigly Yuge is a blend of comedy, drama, song and dance theatre showcase.

Directed by Kgoroge, the star-studded show features Baby Cele, Bongani Mbatha, Mduduzi Nombela, Xolani ‘XD Black’ Dlamini and Bhekani Shabalala. “Bigly Yuge” tackles some of the challenges that plus-size persons face daily. From fads, diets to exercise or lack of to people pointing fingers and passing snide remarks, to the strain on relationships and the inability to even find a partner – all the downsides to being a plus-size person are explored in this heart-warming production. Performed in isiZulu, this comedy production follows a tale of three friends who regularly meet up and find the conversation inevitably turns to everyday dramas they face as “fatties”.

One is facing an ultimatum from his partner to “shape up or ship out”. Another cannot even hold down a relationship because of how he looks, while the other thinks he’ll find love by working through as many women as possible. The trio seek mighty intervention as they begin to realise they have to make drastic changes in their lives if they wish to be the people their partners would like them to be. But they also have to learn to love themselves before anyone else will love them in return. According to Kgoroge, the show is not about fat people.

“It's about people who live a certain lifestyle, and they suddenly find themselves in the position or body that they are no longer comfortable in. “It also puts the spotlight on issues of social media pressures, where people with a certain body shape would be bullied because they don’t look a certain way.” “Bigly Yuge” is set to take place at the Playhouse Loft Theatre on 3 and 4 December.