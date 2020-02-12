Durban will become a hub of laughter this Valentine's Day, as some of the country's top comedians line up at the Kings & Queens of Comedy: Valentine's Edition.
Joining the likes of Darren Maule, Tumi Morake and Thenjiwe Moseley is Mojak Lehoko. The comedian started his career in 2009, and his shows have featured at the Ghramstown Arts Festival.
Since Mojak will be spending Valentine's night entertaining the masses with his witty one liners, we caught up with him to talk about something a little more serious...love.
What does love mean to you?
Love is spending time with those dearest to you and spending hours being unable to decide what to eat.