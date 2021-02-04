'Contagious Creativity' exhibition on at The Gallery in Ballito’s Lifestyle Centre

A wide range of arts, design, creative writing and music will be showcased at the “Contagious Creativity” exhibition in Ballito which opens on February 5, and run until March 9. The exhibition at the newly opened, The Gallery at The Studios in Ballito’s Lifestyle Centre, will see works from some of the most interesting new creatives of all ages from every corner of KwaZulu Natal. To navigate around Covid-19 protocols and to ensure limited number of guests at any one time in the gallery space – the opening will be staggered throughout the day – with pop up performances, happenings, installations, a fashion / modelling show and music. Art lovers are in for a feast for the eyes with paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, sculpture, multi-media, fashion, furniture, an award-winning architectural project, woven ware and a few installations made by the youth in the community, especially for this exhibition. Sandile Ndokweni of Sunny Skies along with a lifelike wax sculpture of DJ Black Coffee by Dr Lungelo Gumede. Picture: Supplied According to local artist, Jane Digby, the first exhibition received an incredible response from the local community on the North Coast, as well as the holiday makers that visited the area during the festive season.

“68 artworks were sold across 20 artists, which is a fantastic result. This is a magnificent, contemporary gallery that is conducive to optimally displaying art as well as browsing,” she said.

“For the second exhibition we are selecting artworks that will create a visually exciting exhibition experience, with the intention that it will remain a lasting memory that will create engagement in the arts, as well as bring hope at this time of adversity,” said Digby.

Kean De La Hunt James will be performing during the day at the opening on Friday, February 5. Picture: Supplied

The Gallery also has many exciting workshops lined up later this month, including oil painting, cellphone photography and figure drawing.

"We have so much to offer during these extraordinary times.

“Our team are on hand to welcome and assist art lovers, browsers, or anyone who enjoys a beautiful space,” said Digby.

The Gallery is situated opposite Weylandts at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre. Opening hours are 9am till 5pm.