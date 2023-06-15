Don’t miss Sid Sriram live in concert in Durban

Indian-American singer Sid Sriram is in SA to perform at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday night and his only wish is to personally greet fans during his show. The Chennai-based singer is popularly known for his soulful and emotive vocal style.

Born in India and raised in California and later in the US, Sriram is ranked as one of the most popular Bollywood singers of the past decade. The 33-year-old said he was excited for his first visit to South Africa. “I’m so excited to connect with my fans, I cannot wait to really share in the love and to celebrate it.

“Our show will have this deep, intense and joyful aura. We will weave high energy as well as intimate versions of Tamil and Telugu film songs into the three-hour musical journey. “My only request is for my fans to become part of the show. Just let yourself go; shed all inhibitions and surrender to the energy. If you feel like moving, move. If you feel like jumping around, jump. Sing along and sing your heart out.” Sriram shot to fame with his cover versions of popular song performances on YouTube.

Fans adore his blend of Carnatic music fused with R&B and soulful pop. He adds: “The Carnatic music training from my mother has been my fountainhead and my foundation for all my music. Everything springs forth from it and that’s why my Carnatic grounding is so special. “Carnatic music is deep, divine, so full of dimension, nuances, beautifully complex melodic elements and rhythm. Not only has Carnatic music given me a portal to understand melody and rhythm, but has also kept me in touch with Chennai.”

Tickets are available via Computicket and selected retail stores from R950 - R2 950. Kamaney. Picture: Supplied “Ace in the Hole Comedy” Have night of laughs and good food at Aces Pizza as comedians set the bars high. Presented by “Not Quite Right Comedy”, this comedy show promises to deliver a full house of laughter and entertainment.

Hosting the show is one of Durban’s hottest new acts, Liam Whitcher, whose quick wit and charm will keep you engaged from the opening hand. Brace yourself for the seasoned headliner Bob Perfect, a comedy shark who can bluff with the best. Supporting the night’s high-risk hilarity are the talented joke-slingers Tibs Dumi, Kamaney and Vinnie Joseph. They’ll bring their A-game to the stage, dealing out punchlines and comedy gold with every turn. Sink your teeth into a juicy pizza from Aces Pizza in between laughs.

Where: Aces Pizza, 22 Sutton Crescent, Windermere. When: June 22 at 7pm. Cost: R50.

“All aboard for Father’s Day!” Treat your dad to the perfect autumn outing this Father’s Day with a ride on the vintage steam train through The Valley of a 1000 Hills. The Inchanga Craft Market will also be in full swing with dozens of stalls offering family-friendly locally-sourced fare.

There is also a food garden offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours as will the model railway. Visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com or call 082 353 6003 for more information.

Where: Inchanga Station, 1 Station Road. When: June 18. Cost: Adults R170 and children R110.

"KZN Youth Orchestra Concert" The Durban Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre will be filled with the melodic sound of music on Sunday by the KZN Youth Orchestra for a special Father’s Day Concert. In what was meant to be a Mother’s Day concert, the event was postponed due to bad weather and has now found a home on the same date as Father’s Day.

Seventy young musicians from all around KZN will play for the hour long concert which promises to be exciting with music encompassing a variety of genres. Included in the programme are pieces such as “Arabian nights”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, jazz and rock items like “As it was” and the ever popular “Sway”. Treat your dad to an array of live music with an outdoor relaxation session.