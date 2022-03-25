Durban’s 'I heart Market' makes a comeback after 20 months

Put on your sun hats and head down to the Moses Mabhida lawns where the I heart Market makes its comeback after 20 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The market will be open on Saturday, April 2, from 8.30am to 2pm. It hosts a variety of artisanal goods.

Story continues below Advertisment

As always, the focus is on entrepreneurs with excellent quality, hand-crafted and bespoke artisanal foods, crafts, décor and fashion. Patrons can expect to find delicious foods to take away or eat on site, from home-made pastries and breads to brownies, cupcakes and nuts. Locally designed clothing, home décor and furnishings, inspired accessories and jewellery, all made with dedicated care and love, are also on offer.

Locally designed jewellery sold at the I heart Market. Picture: Supplied. During the lockdown and severe pandemic times, I heart Market stopped trading for 20 months. While it pivoted to online markets during that time, it put an immense strain on the vendors that relied on the income generated from trading. I heart Market director Anna Savage said its most important objective was to showcase creative talent and bring the Durban community together.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It's been heart-warming to see our old traders and loyal customers excited to be back trading at our market," she said. Chef Rum, a small business owner who barely escaped closing down during lockdown, said events such as the I heart Market helped him keep his doors open and employ help. Keren Pocock, of Aya Natural Skin, which makes natural oils and creams, said: "It's all very well making products and selling them online but without your customer feeling the product and smelling the product, it's a much harder sell.

Story continues below Advertisment