Flatfoot Dance Company to host workshop for dancers living with disability

Still basking in the success of the recent JOMBA! Masihambisane Dialogues, theatre-maker and artistic director Dr Lliane Loots announced on Wednesday that Flatfoot Dance Company will be hosting a three-day workshop event for dancers living with disabilities.
According to the press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the workshops are tailor-made for dancer over the age of 16, living with “both intellectual and physical disabilities”.
Founded by Loots in 2003, Flatfoot is known for spearheading dance programmes that work on inclusive dance practices and are looking to encourage new dancers to come to experience their work.
Scheduled to take place on June 20 at 10am, this one-off workshop is aimed at dancers living with intellectual disabilities, and specifically, though not exclusively, to continue with Flatfoot’s seven-year programme of working with dancers with Down Syndrome.
On June 22 and 23, Flatfoot will host another workshop aimed at dancers with physical disabilities and dancers who are wheelchair users.
In a previous interview with IOL Entertainment, Loots highlighted that discussions around disability in South Africa are still lagging behind.
“In a society which is really looking at things like decolonising, racism and violence, we often don’t talk about disability as a category that includes and excludes.
“We're not only about the idea of giving people opportunities and working only in community spaces. We’re also interested in how a dancer, for example, in a wheelchair, becomes a professional performer and practitioner.
“We are interested in the arts, the artistry and the idea of how we push the art form because we don’t want the audiences to come and say ‘Oh shame, even they are dancing, which is quite offensive, but for the audiences to go ‘oh my goodness, you know, this is an extraordinary use of space, shape and all kinds of dances.”
Flatfoot’s mission is to keep pushing the boundaries of space, place and belonging in its dance theatre and performance work and encourages the growth of choreographers within the company.
The workshops will take place at HollywoodBets Kings Park, The Sharks Business Centre, Kings Park, on June 20, 22 and 23. The workshops are free. To book your space, email [email protected].