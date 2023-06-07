Flatfoot Dance Company to host workshop for dancers living with disability

Still basking in the success of the recent JOMBA! Masihambisane Dialogues, theatre-maker and artistic director Dr Lliane Loots announced on Wednesday that Flatfoot Dance Company will be hosting a three-day workshop event for dancers living with disabilities. According to the press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the workshops are tailor-made for dancer over the age of 16, living with “both intellectual and physical disabilities”.

Founded by Loots in 2003, Flatfoot is known for spearheading dance programmes that work on inclusive dance practices and are looking to encourage new dancers to come to experience their work. Scheduled to take place on June 20 at 10am, this one-off workshop is aimed at dancers living with intellectual disabilities, and specifically, though not exclusively, to continue with Flatfoot’s seven-year programme of working with dancers with Down Syndrome. On June 22 and 23, Flatfoot will host another workshop aimed at dancers with physical disabilities and dancers who are wheelchair users.

Sifiso Khumalo, Zinhle Nzama, Karl Hebbelman, Kevin Govender, Charles Phillips and Michaela Munro. Picture: Val Adamson In a previous interview with IOL Entertainment, Loots highlighted that discussions around disability in South Africa are still lagging behind. “In a society which is really looking at things like decolonising, racism and violence, we often don’t talk about disability as a category that includes and excludes. “We're not only about the idea of giving people opportunities and working only in community spaces. We’re also interested in how a dancer, for example, in a wheelchair, becomes a professional performer and practitioner.