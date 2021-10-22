Gateway’s World of Illusions 2.0 is back!

World of Illusions 2.0 has loaded and it’s even more mind-bending, colourful and creative than the first ‘World’. The fantastical interactive visual installation has been transformed and visitors are invited to participate and experience the new illusions for themselves.

“We want Gateway visitors to have loads of fun in our re-creation of six of the world’s greatest optical illusions,” says Gateway’s Marketing Manager, Michelle Shelley. “World of Illusions has been such a hit that we couldn’t resist creating new exciting rooms to explore!” Hang from the ceiling, tower over your ‘taller’ friends, hide in plain sight – impossibility and reality collide at World of Illusions. The Beuchet Chair: A glossy red chair is positioned against a Pop Art backdrop. It’s something you need to experience for yourself but, to give you a few hints, here is a peek into the six rooms:

Ames Room Infinity Room: Hide in Plain Sight: Upside Down Room: Bottomless Pit: Beuchet Chair: The Infinity Room is a mirrored, high-gloss selfie heaven! Know before you go: Opening hours: Gateway Mall trading hours

Entrance fee: Free

Location: Cinema level at the top of the escalators

Time required: Flexible, but allow at least 5 mins for each room

Bring: Friends and your smartphone for pics FAQs