KZN Entertainment Awards announces nominees

The newly launched KZN Entertainment Awards have released their list of nominees. The awards, dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry will take place on December 15, 2020 in a grand affair at the Durban ICC, where the province’s most accomplished entertainment achievers will be awarded glittering trophies and cash prizes up to R500 000. Overall there are 23 awards to be won and the competition for the inaugural event looks tough. Nominations include A-listers like actress Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, sports commentator Robert Marawa, rapper Nasty C and others. Check out the full nomination list here:

Best Male Artist

Best Male Artist



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/mZYtZp6qhS — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

KZN Most Loved

KZN Most Loved



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/aPREpFC6xH — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Coolest Hangout Spot

Coolest Hangout Spot



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/n5yXZG4okT — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Maskandi Music

Best Maskandi Music



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/XyKJ6EcIJC — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Telenovela

Best Telenovela



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/TYO0zIcRoG — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Entertainment Writer

Best Entertainment Writer



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/rLTTTnrlHr — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Special Achievement Award

Special Achievement Award



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/mDr5ODPktj — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Newest Find

Newest Find



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/ZHmQ4Xn0KM — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Entertainment Promoter

Best Entertainment Promoter



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/oKXO9w2zEB — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Comedian

Best Comedian



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/i5qQorzRHH — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best TV Male Presenter

Best TV Male Presenter



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/W9tDOZxUi3 — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Event of the Year

Best Event of the Year



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/pH6AO9v03Y — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Male Actor

Best Male Actor



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/9Zkq9SFP5s — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Actress

Best Actress



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/WW5lwkrPNa — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best TV Presenter: Female

Best TV Presenter: Female



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/SIptCB2FXh — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Producer

Best Producer



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/nfawYwcEEn — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Radio Presenter: Female

Best Radio Presenter: Female



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/tKZEQkbD6o — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Female Artist

Best Female Artist



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/BYm79jNJKj — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Club DJ: Female

Best Club DJ: Female



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA @sithelo_shozi @DJZinhle @djhappygalsa @DBNGOGO @dj_cndo @DjLeSoulSa pic.twitter.com/rjcQufS4Bv — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Club DJ: Male

Best Club DJ: Male



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/fjfpUA9c5L — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Best Radio Presenter: Male

Best Radio Presenter: Male



To vote, SMS the name of the category followed by the name of the nominee to 48529. Ts & Cs apply. #KZNEA pic.twitter.com/giWOa546W0 — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) November 12, 2020

Although the KZN Entertainment Awards have created hype around the country, there were a few people who initially that thought the awards were a waste of time.

Radio personality Hulisani Ravele said she was not impressed with the newly announced awards.

Taking to social media after the announcement, Ravele wanted to know who’s paying for the new awards ceremony.

She said that if it was government funded, it was a spit in the “face of dilapidated schools, kids who cross dangerous rivers” walking long distances to attend schools and pupils in need of tuition.

She clarified that she’s all for celebrating those in the arts, but called the new awards show “wasteful expenditure”.