KZN Entertainment Awards announces nominees
The newly launched KZN Entertainment Awards have released their list of nominees.
The awards, dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry will take place on December 15, 2020 in a grand affair at the Durban ICC, where the province’s most accomplished entertainment achievers will be awarded glittering trophies and cash prizes up to R500 000.
Overall there are 23 awards to be won and the competition for the inaugural event looks tough.
Nominations include A-listers like actress Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, sports commentator Robert Marawa, rapper Nasty C and others.
Check out the full nomination list here:
Best Male Artist
Best Male Artist

KZN Most Loved
KZN Most Loved

Coolest Hangout Spot
Coolest Hangout Spot

Best Maskandi Music
Best Maskandi Music

Best Telenovela
Best Telenovela

Best Entertainment Writer
Best Entertainment Writer

Special Achievement Award
Special Achievement Award

Newest Find
Newest Find

Best Entertainment Promoter
Best Entertainment Promoter

Best Comedian
Best Comedian

Best TV Male Presenter
Best TV Male Presenter

Best Event of the Year
Best Event of the Year

Best Male Actor
Best Male Actor

Best Actress
Best Actress

Best TV Presenter: Female
Best TV Presenter: Female

Best TV Presenter: Male
Best TV Presenter: Male

Best Producer
Best Producer

Best Radio Presenter: Female
Best Radio Presenter: Female

Best Female Artist
Best Female Artist

Best Club DJ: Female
Best Club DJ: Female

Best Club DJ: Male
Best Club DJ: Male

Best Radio Presenter: Female
Best Radio Presenter: Female

Best Radio Presenter: Male
Best Radio Presenter: Male

Although the KZN Entertainment Awards have created hype around the country, there were a few people who initially that thought the awards were a waste of time.
Radio personality Hulisani Ravele said she was not impressed with the newly announced awards.
Taking to social media after the announcement, Ravele wanted to know who’s paying for the new awards ceremony.
She said that if it was government funded, it was a spit in the “face of dilapidated schools, kids who cross dangerous rivers” walking long distances to attend schools and pupils in need of tuition.
She clarified that she’s all for celebrating those in the arts, but called the new awards show “wasteful expenditure”.