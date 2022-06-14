Northcliff High’s ‘Footloose The Musical’ to debut at The Playhouse Company

“Footloose The Musical” is headed to Durban at The Playhouse Company for a magical musical extravaganza this Youth Month. Directed by Nick Jourdan, the production follows the story of Ren McCormack and his mom Ethel, who, due to unforeseen circumstances, have to pack up and leave their unsettled life in Chicago.

The mother and son duo are forced to move to the remote, one-horse town of Bomont, where they are taken in by relatives. The town has a ban on dancing and partying because of an unfortunate accident after a raucous dance party in which four young kids lost their lives. It becomes Ren’s mission to convert the town’s elders to rethink this draconian law and persuade them that “dancing is not a crime” but a celebration of the joy in people’s hearts.

The cast of Footloose The Musical. Picture: Supplied Jourdan is known for helming top productions including “The Adams Family”, “Spamalot,” “Sister Act’ and the highly popular previous offering, ”High School Musical“, on stage. He has also been responsible for honing the talent of singer and songwriter Connell Cruise, who recently landed a US record deal. And he mentored Carmen Pretorius and Samantha Peo, who were the two leads in the recent international touring production of “Chicago”, and Jonathan Rouxmouth, who currently is touring the Barnyard circuit and who recently played the Phantom in the international production of “The Phantom of the Opera”.

Some of the fan-favourite songs of “Footloose” include “Holding Out for a Hero”, “Let’s Hear It for The Boy’ and “Almost Paradise”. The production stars Lyndan Mayers as Ren McCormack and Alexi Hasell as Ariel Moore, as the duo head up a stellar cast of young and talented artists that are set to wow the crowds. “Footloose The Musical” will debut at the Playhouse Drama Theatre stage from Wednesday June 29 June until Sunday, July 3.

