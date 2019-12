'Oh Ship 2019' brought Mzansi's biggest DJs together









DJ's Fresh and Euphonik just before boarding the MSC Orchestra for Oh Ship 2019. Picture: Twitter. It was the perfect way to kick off the festive season and looking back I now understand the hype around it.

This past weekend I boarded the "Oh Ship", a 72-hour party ship that sails from Durban to the Portuguese Island off the coast of Mozambique.

The ship was fully booked with people all wanting to have a good time.





Hosted by DJ’s Fresh and Euphonik, the MSC Orchestra saw some of the biggest DJ’s performing on various dance floors. This included Da Capo, Msaki, Prince Kaybee, Thando Thabethe, Lulo Cafe and many more.





Now here is why you should go, the entertainment lineup and ship has something for everyone.





If you want to bust out some moves to Mzansi’s latest craze, amapiano then you can. If hip hop is more your thing then guess what, there is a dancefloor just for that.





There is a 24-hour schedule of parties which are spread across the ships different decks so if you want to party right after breakfast or even as soon as you role out of bed, you can.





What’s also amazing is that no matter what time of the day it is, if you want to eat on something, you can at the buffet restaurant that is always open.







* Tickets for "Oh Ship" 2020 are already on sale. I found myself wanting to eat even when I was not really hungry .With great weather all weekend and the deep blue sea around us, "Oh Ship" was the perfect place to create new memories and make new friends.

Before I boarded the ship I was concerned about the accommodation, however, the MSC Orchestra is a fantastic ship and the cabin you decide to book makes no real difference because very little time is spent in your cabin.