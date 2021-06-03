'Park Dances #2' to fuse contemporary African and Indian rhythms

After a successful sold-out season of “Park Dances #1”, the Flatfoot Dance Company presents the second instalment of the highly popular dance theatre show.

It takes place from June 11 to 13 and June 18 to 20 at 4.30pm at the Durban Botanic Gardens, which will be turned into a safe and enjoyable place for the special sundowner dance experience.

After the “Park Dances #1” saw local audiences loving being back in a “theatre” environment, “Park Dances #2” sees a fusion of contemporary African and Indian rhythms.

This time around, Flatfoot collaborates with Durban’s Kathak maestro, Manesh Maharaj, in a dancing encounter with the haunting poetry of Jalaluddin Rumi, as they celebrate the seamless confluence of ancient and contemporary African and Indian rhythms.

The hour-long explosion of dance has been collaboratively created by Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika, Lliane Loots, Zinhle Nzama, Mthoko Mkhwanazi, Sbonga Ndlovu, Siseko Duba, Ndumiso Dube and Manesh Maharaj.

“We are beyond delighted to continue with our Park Dances in collaboration with the Durban Botanic Gardens Trust and to have this opportunity to once again share this incredibly beautiful living space with audiences.

“’Park Dances #2’ is going to be a delight of the senses as we collaborate with the incredible Manesh Maharaj and his own virtuosity as one of South Africa’s most skilled Kathak dancers,” said Flatfoot Dance Company artistic director Lliane Loots.

The family-friendly performance allows for audiences to have picnics and bring blankets to sit on.

Entrance is from 4pm for patrons to settle in, enjoy a picnic or a stroll around the gardens before the show begins at 4.30pm.

All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place, and masks must be worn.

Tickets are R100. To book contact Clare.