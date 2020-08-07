'Parkflix' and chill at Suncoast

The national lockdown has taken away the joy of sitting in a cinema with a hundred other people, eating popcorn and watching a new release. Luckily KZN’s solution, “Parkflix” is an exciting alternative to a pleasure we all loved. “Parkflix”, a drive-in facility, will be available from Thursday, August 13 at the Suncoast parking lot. . Movie-goers will be able to re-watch some of their old time family blockbuster favourites like “Black Panther”, “Notting Hill”, “Shawshank Redemption” and “Shrek”. Launched by Impi Concept Events, the same people responsible for “Splashy Fen”, “Parkflix” will provide KZN movie fans with their fix of socially- distanced entertainment through a host of open-air movie screenings.

Audience will be able to join the fun from the safety and comfort of their cars.

Up to 200 vehicles can be accommodated per show, with attendees arriving in their cars and tuning in via their FM radio sets.

The concept ticks all the boxes in terms of safety, as entertainment is displayed on the 12 metre wide large screen and food is ordered and delivered on-site, giving attendees no reason to leave the car – other than to visit the restroom.

Movie screenings will take place at 6.45pm on Thursday, August 13 through to Sunday, August 16 with an additional 2pm screening on both Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16.

Here’s the schedule

Thursday, August 13 - “Bad Boys For Life” at 6.45pm

Friday, August 14 - “Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker” at 6.45pm

Saturday, August 15 - “Shrek” at 3pm and “Notting Hill” at 6.45pm

Sunday, August 16 - “Toy Story 4” at 3pm and “Black Panther” at 6.45pm

Cost

R220.00 per car of 2 people, with R50.00 per additional person.

Children under 8 are free. Tickets are available immediately via Webtickets

Food and beverages

No movie experience is complete without popcorn. As such, each car will receive one box of Marriott popcorn and one bottle of still aQuelle water.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks or they can purchase from the dedicated Suncoast food vendors who will deliver orders directly to cars.

No alcohol, cigarettes or firearms are allowed on site; and no picnic spots are to be set up outside of cars.

Stringent social distancing regulations will be adhered to at all times. Patrons will be required to wear their masks when making their way to the restroom.