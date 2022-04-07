Riaad Moosa is coming to Durban

Cape Town comedy gem Riaad Moosa will be back on stage for a live performance after two-year absence due to the pandemic. The “New Material” actor promises audiences side-splitting laughter as he brings his best comedic offerings to the big stage with a snapshot into his life as a 40-something father, husband, comedian and actor. He adds personal stories of his family and life experiences as he tries to make sense of it all.

During Covid-19, Moosa switched from live stand-up to virtual sit down comedy shows which still had his fans well entertained, but now that things are returning to normality, he is excited to be return to stage. The one-man comedy show “Riaad Moosa Live” will be staged at The Globe at Suncoast on May 6. “We’re all dealing with withdrawal symptoms from our lives pre-Covid and my cure for this feeling is a healthy dose of laughter,” said Moosa.

“I’ve been cooped up doing virtual shows for two years and I can’t wait to perform to real people instead of emojis on my screen and to hear some real laughter instead of LOLs in the comment section. I’m excited to get back on the big stage,” he said. Riaad’s relatable brand of comedy makes him a fan favourite for all ages and the show is one that people can relate to on different levels. Tickets for “Riaad Moosa Live” range from R200 to R350 through Ticketpro.

