Rowan Stuart promises a vibrant and diverse solo concert at KZNSA Gallery

There is nothing more exhilarating for “dream-folk-pop” star Rowan Stuart than to perform to a live audience. Stuart promises a vibrant and diverse showcase as he prepares for his upcoming live concert at the KZNSA Gallery on February 4.

“I haven't finalised my set list yet, but it will definitely include live looping, acoustic and electric guitar playing, and some of my radio singles, including Survivor, as heard on East Coast Radio. As I have done for the past few years, I'll be performing solo,” says Stuart. The concert features indigenous musician Zawadi Yamungu, and soul and jazz vocalist Neo Dube. With six solo albums, multiple chart-topping singles and a couple of EPs under his belt, Stuart continues his quest to explore the gap between truth and fiction.

“I write songs in a style that I call 'story-driven dream folk pop'. They are like little windows into tiny worlds, made partly of truth and partly of fiction. Stuart discovered his passion for the guitar and an appetite for storytelling at an early age. “Since I was a child, I've always wanted to create worlds and characters from my imagination. My parents are musicians, and one day when I was about 11, I decided to try playing one of the guitars that were lying around my house.

“It quickly became my favourite tool for unlocking my inner worlds and bringing them to life. Since then, I've played the guitar almost every day.” Stuart released his debut album, Thousand Brand New Places, and has never looked back. "Music is my refuge from the chaos and complications of real life, and I try to create the same effect for my listeners, by exploring themes of hope, honour, friendship, human potential and the search for inner peace.”

Stuart grew up listening to a wide range of musicians, including Sting and The Police, The Smashing Pumpkins, Johnny Clegg, Jimi Hendrix, Radiohead and Vast. Asked about his plans for 2022, the Durban-based muso said: "The last few years have been so uncertain that I'm just accepting what comes my way, while quietly working towards my goals, with no definite timeline. "I'm just grateful that venues are contacting me, and that my performance diary is looking quite healthy for the beginning of the year!"