Show your green fingers and combat plastic pollution in Durban

The Durban-based Green corridors litter booms team are hosting an event urging citizens to get involved with taking action against the scourge of plastic pollution in honour of UN World Oceans Day. The group are spreading awareness to combat the pollution as part of a drive to reduce plastic waste flowing into the oceans and rivers.

On Saturday, June 10, the team will have a pop-up stand at the Durban Beach Club, interested parties can join for a meet and greet. From 2pm, the KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre will be performing at the “Global Water Dance Festival” at Green Corridors – Green Hub open grass area, so you’re in for a treat while having a hand in saving the environment. Green Corridors is an NGO that looks after green spaces and supports communities to work with these spaces, they have already installed 16 litter booms on waterways in the eThekwini Municipality to minimise the flow of plastics into the Indian Ocean. The litter booms are large plastic pipes that trap floating waste; the waste is collected by local community co-ordinators, and sorted. Plastics that are not able to be recycled are taken to the Green Corridors KwaMashu Materials Beneficiation Centre and through a process combined with other materials, is converted into “green” pavers.

Green Corridors’ litter boom co-ordinator, Siphiwe Rakgabale, said: “There is something like 75 –199 million tons of plastic waste floating about in the oceans, mostly flowing into the sea from rivers. This plastic pollution not only endangers marine biodiversity but also contributes to climate change. “Last year Green Corridors were able to remove two tons of plastic from our 16 litter booms. “But this is a fragment of what could be captured and redirected. The waste comes down these water ways through the inappropriate use of storm water drains, lack of waste management services around informal settlements and lack of awareness among consumers about the impact of the products they buy.”

“Johnny Be Good” If you’re a rock ’n’ roll fanatic, this one is for you. The Reals, Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell and the Gee Jays take audience on a rough ride down memory lane spanning back to the ‘50s and ‘80s era of rock ’n’ roll greats such as Chuck Berry, Elvis, Buddy Holly, The Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Queen, ABBA, Jethro Tull, The Doors, Roy Orbison, Bruce Springsteen and the Hollies.

The band will cover 34 all-time hits from the legends to answer the age old question: “Is rock ’n’ roll dead?” Where: Rhumbelow Theatre – 42 Cunningham Road off Bartle Road, Durban. When: June 10 – 11.

Cost: R200 via Computicket. “Durban Top Comedy” The “Durban Top Comedy” show is going to be lit with a list of cream of the crop Durban comics coming out for an evening of fun and entertainment.

The event is hosted by Nonto R who has scooped two awards in comedy, supported by Sifiso Nene, Mondli Mzizi, Dawn Thandeka King, Churchboy, MakaThah, Q Dube, Tsoro, Gogo and Silwane from Eswatini. This show is something to look forward to with big laughs to keep those winter chills away. Where: Playhouse Company – Opera Theatre, Durban Central.