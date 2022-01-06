Start the year by discovering local talents in concert at KZNSA Gallery

South Africa is filled with talent that is waiting to be discovered and concerts are the perfect place to discover the best of local talent. iSupport Creative Business, in collaboration with KZNSA gallery and supported by Concerts SA presents African folk group Abahambayo, master guitarist Dane Francis, and vocalist Umaah in concert.

The concert will take place at KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood, Durban on Saturday January 8. iSupport is an innovative marketing platform that offers the creative industries project solutions, digital marketing and publicity. Abahambayo are a musical group that aims to preserve African folk music by fusing modern jazz and pop technique to appeal to almost everyone who comes across the music and those wanting to learn about the past and current history of the Zulu folk.

Guitarist Dane Francis has over the years become a well-established and recognised local and international artist. He is a passionate, talented and skilled musician, whose love of music allows him to play and teach all instruments. Durban-born Umaah is a singer- and songwriter who has made a permanent mark on the South African music scene. Her music is influenced by emotive electronic music rooted in hip hop and neo-soul, brazed with African-Caribbean music. This concert is made possible by The SAMRO Foundation/Concerts SA (Southern African Music Rights Organisation).

Concerts SA is a joint South African/Norwegian live music development project housed under the auspices of Samro and managed by IKS Cultural Consulting. Concerts SA receives financial, administrative and technical support from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Samro and the Samro Foundation. Working with musicians, promoters, venue owners and audiences, and providing support to the sector through research and skills development for music professionals, the project aims to build a vibrant and viable live music circuit in southern Africa. It also aims to develop an interest in, and appreciation of, live music, by showcasing music performances and conducting workshops at schools.