Theatre couple back on stage with new show, ’Go Big!’

HIGH-energy Durban comedy couple, Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert, are back in the flesh to make you laugh. The multi-award winning pair’s latest super nova theatre production, Go Big!, which, is on at Seabrooke’s Theatre, is directed and choreographed by Daisy Spencer.

The show aims to deliver side-splitting comedy, quirky sketches, some song and dance, and characters that appear in a colourful parade of wigs and costumes. Spencer promises that Go Big! will offer “laughs that are bigger than your lockdown lard”. “It’s directed with a sense of mischief. Go Big! is loosely based on a theme of arts activism. However, the new show, not unexpectedly, ricochets in all directions.

“It offers the team’s trademark collage of quirky sketches, some song and dance, and characters that appear in a colourful parade of wigs and costumes. It offers laughs so large they can only be captured by satellite image,” said Spencer. The show features songs associated with The Divinyls, Simply Red, Eric Carmen, MC Hammer and Pitbull; Queen’s “The Show Must Go On”, the Alphaville hit, “Big in Japan”, and Black Eyed Peas’ “Let’s Get It Started”. This is the third instalment by the all star comedy trio of Mcilroy, Bobbert and Spencer following Bloopers and “Family Therapy”.