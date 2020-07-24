Virtual Durban July parties include some big names

Most of the world might be in lockdown but that has not stopped South Africans from enjoying one of the biggest social events of the year. This year the annual Vodacom Durban July is being held virtually and as has become our new normal, would-be attendees have to enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes. Known for big concerts and performances by some of the country's biggest stars, the virtual July experience kicked off on Friday with a pre-party that was aired on Channel O, DSTV channel 320. Fact Durban Rocks live music showcase afterparty was also aired on Channel O, Saturday. On Sunday, the Durban July Township Experience will be streamed live from KwaMashu’s Artizen, uMlazi’s Eyadini, Mashamplane and Mojos both situated in Chesterville as well as Coastal Lounge in uMgababa on MTV Base.

The Mother of All Parties that is hosted by DJ’s United was streamed digitally on Friday via Durban Tourism social media platforms.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said: “Working with all these local tourism establishments was crucial in a bid to ease the financial burden brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As such, the city has collaborated with our partners to put together a sizzling line-up of digital showcase with the likes of T’zozo, Lvovo, Babes Wodumo, Tipcee and DJ Chynaman set to keep virtual visitors on their feet in the comfort of their homes through pre and after-parties.”

He added that the concept is not just about the VDJ but more about profiling the destination on television as all these attractions and sub-sectors will receive maximum exposure. “Returns may not be immediate but we are certain that in the near future this will be a positive boost for local tourism.”