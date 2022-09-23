Emo Adams returns to the Lyric Theatre for Heritage Day show

In the spirit of Heritage Day, Mzansi is pulling out all the stops commemorate the day. South African music icon Emo Adams shares his heritage stories with fans at the Lyric Theatre in Joburg on Saturday.

In the latest production, “Waa’sit Lekker”, Adams and the Take Note Band take the audience on a journey of live music performed with a comedic twist. Adams told IOL Entertainment that his music will make people dance, sing and laugh from the start to finish. The dad of four, who was born and raised in the Cape Flats said he can't wait to share his stories of heritage and tradition. “I used to shy away from heritage because I felt that is what boxed us, but now that I am a father, I understand why my dad use to drag me to the Malay Choirs and Kaapse Klopse, because that is the very thing that sets us apart from the rest of the world and makes us unique.

“My childhood and teenage years were spent parading the streets of Cape Town during the coon (minstrel) carnivals and festive time, our faces brightly painted with colours and sometimes topped with glitter, dressed in sequins and satin gear with hats and umbrellas, having fun dancing and singing to the ghoema beats and trumpets of the live bands. “There were also the times we sang in the Malay choir, looking dapper in our suits, shirt and tie, formal shoes and a maroon fez. We sang songs like the Afrikaans moppie and Nederlandse liedjies (songs).” Adams said it was these unique qualities that brought him back to honouring his heritage.

“So I would have to pay tribute to those parts of my heritage as well, obviously in a comical way. “Besides the family fun and laughter, the show is really a celebration of who we are as people in this diverse country.” The entertainer said he used to visit Jozi annually but since his “Maak My Famous” and “Noot Vir Noot” show commitments, he had to put his visits on hold.

“It will be my first time back with the full band and first time performing at the Lyric Theatre. This is actually where I did my first Bollywood show when I moved to Joburg in 2005.” Adams said his show for 8pm was selling out rapidly and he was forced to open a second show to play at 4pm on the same day. “To get that love and support is absolutely amazing. What makes this tour special is that the show falls on Heritage Day so those elements will pull through into the show.” said Adams.

Comedian Dalin Oliver will be the opening act. Adams concludes: “Justin Bieber is not coming anymore, but I am still here for the people and most importantly people would be happy to know, that load shedding will not affect this show.” Tickets are R150 via Quicket.

JOBURG NEXT Fest Jhb “Next Fest Jhb” will showcase a hyped line-up of artists including The Black Cat Bones as the head-liners. Following the first instalment in Cape Town, the jol was in popular demand, therefore round two is in Jozi. Other acts include West Coast Wolves, singer-songwriter and SAMAs 27 nominee, Jack Atlantic, Bradley Grey and Nic Jeffrey.

Where: Sognane, Strydompark. When: September 30. Doors open from 5pm, live music starts at 7pm. Cost: Tickets range from R100 to R250 via Quicket.

Nqoba (“to conquer”) Challenge Here’s a little something for the kids in the ultimate outdoors. This is a play date for parents and kids 4 – 13 years old to get out into the fresh air and work their way up and over an inflatable 3km or 5km obstacle course. The event is hosted by Heron Bridge College and Planet Fitness. Pack your snacks and picnic blanket for a day of fun in the sun.

Where: HeronBridge College, Nietgedacht, Fourways. When: September 24 from 8am. Cost: R20 entry per adult and free for kids.

DURBAN Heritage Day Organ Concert

Two organ maestros – Melvin Peters and visiting organist Tim Gunter, perform in a joint morning Heritage Day organ concert. Peters and Gunter have been performing together regularly since 2010. Apart from performing a programme for piano and organ together, they also take part in group concerts, have workshops with students working with various genres – from jazz to sacred, from choral works to German Romantic pieces. Where: St Paul’s Church, Durban.

When: September 24 at 11am. Cost: Tickets R100 / R50 concessions. Booking 031 2400 964 /www.stpaulsdurban.org.za SISTAS

“Sistas” exhibition celebrates womanhood and is a collaborative endeavour of 2D and 3D art made by men and women. This collaboration of female and male artists pays tribute to “Sistas”, encouraging the sharing of stories, creating dialogue and bridging cultural and gender differences. The Gallery has invited 10 poets to write a Sestude (62-word poem) to a chosen artwork. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the creative artworks and poetry.

Where: The Gallery at The Studios, Ballito. When: Until October 2. Cost: Free.

Rising Stars Friends in Music hosts their annual “Rising Stars” concert in collaboration with South African Society of Music Teachers (SASMT). The concert will showcase the top music students of the year as selected by the SASMT. Where: Durban Jewish Centre.

When: September 25. Cost: R80 at the door. CAPE TOWN

Makers Halaal Market Enjoy delicious dishes this Heritage weekend at a cosy food market. Curated by Conscious Meat Merchants, the market aims to celebrate premium Halaal artisans across a variety of fields. The market will showcase leaders in their industries and specifically highlight food, design, clothing, art and music for everyone to experience.

Event vendors include popular businesses in the halaal community namely: Aniseeds, Dumpling Girl, Pomegranate Wellness, Gadija Khan and Zaakira Ashtiker. Where: Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront. When: September 24 and 25.

Cost: Free (bring money for food). Fun Day If you are a fan of the “Wikkel Wikkel” hit makers RJay & LK, make sure you’re at the Fun Day of the Church of the Ascension in Paarl. If you are into cars that make heads turn, then the car show will keep you entertained.

DJs and other outdoor activities are available. The rugby test between our Springboks and Argentina will be on a big screen. Where: Sonop Primary School, Paarl East. When: September 24 at 9am.

Cost: Adults R30, R10 for your car, kids under 12 pay R10 and R50 cover your cooler box. All White Heritage Day Picnic The inaugural “All White Heritage Day Picnic” will be an intimate all-white with a touch of heritage/cultural themed outdoor picnic with live music performances to be held in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

This event is a lifestyle event aimed at celebrating Heritage Day while creating employment opportunities for service providers from the community. There will also be traditional foods on sale at the event and an Arts and Craft Exhibition Market which will have exhibitions by crafters, beadworks, jewellery, local traditional designers and visual artists which will all be in line with Heritage Day. Where: Victoria Park, Gqeberha.