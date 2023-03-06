George Ezra to tour South Africa in July

Big Concerts has announced the dates for chart-topping and multiple award-winning artist George Ezra’s tour to South Africa in July. The 29-year-old “Anyone for you” hitmaker will be performing in Cape Town on July 12 at the Grand Arena, Grandwest, and he will then be making his way to the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, on July 15.

The tour is in partnership with radio stations 947 and KFM. Big Concerts released a statement which read: “After two blockbuster albums – ‘Wanted On Voyage’ and ‘Staying At Tamara’s’ both reached number 1 in the UK and went four times platinum in the UK, with over eight million album-equivalent sales globally and seven billion career streams - the six times platinum UK number one single ‘Shotgun’ and the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist, 2022 has seen him return to heart and hearth; releasing his third album, and third UK number one ‘Gold Rush Kid’, featuring the hit singles ‘Anyone For You’ and ‘Green Green Grass’ to praise from critics and fans alike.” The statement continued: “He recently premiered his acclaimed documentary ‘End to End’, chronicling an unforgettable journey by George and two childhood friends across the UK, walking 1 200 miles across 95 days from ‘Land’s End’ to ‘John O’Groats’.”

Ezra is YouTube Music’s Sustainability Partner for 2022, working with The National Trust to plant 20 million trees. Tickets go on sale from March 10 at 9am via Ticketmaster. Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets.