Here are some of the must-see theatre shows of 2023

Live show lovers, brace yourselves for an exciting new year as theatre houses around South Africa are bringing a fantastic range of new and exciting locally produced shows to hit the different stages during 2023. Whether you’re into musical theatre, drama, comedy, tragedy or dance, there is something for audiences of all ages as we welcome new and returning productions to showcase Mzansi’s talented performers.

Tien Duisend Ton The Market Theatre opens with a new and exciting, multi-award-winning Afrikaans production “Tien Duisend Ton”. A flagship production at the 2019 SU Woordfees, “Tien Duisend Ton” is a funny and moving drama that follows a couple through the surprising life-cycle of their relationship, as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, coincidence, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love.

Translated into Afrikaans and directed by Nico Scheepers, “Tien Duisend Ton” is written by Duncan Macmillan. The play brings together two of South Africa’s foremost talents in Albert Pretorius and Cintaine Schutte, who star as a couple seriously considering procreation in the face of imminent extinction. Winner Best Actress and Best Debut Production at the SU Woordfees 2019, and nominated for five kykNET Fiësta Awards, “Tien Duisend Ton” is an incredibly moving, funny and fast-paced and beautifully crafted love story, not to be missed.

“Tien Duisend Ton” will make its debut on January 19 and run until February 5 at the Market Theatre. Tickets range from R90 to R150. Albert Pretorius and Cintaine Schutte in Tien Duisend Ton. Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht August Wilson’s Fences In commemoration of Black History Month 2023 ( February 1 – March 1), the Joburg Theatre will present “Fences” by August Wilson on the Mandela stage.

“Fences” is set in a time when much of the black community felt caught between a violent and oppressive past and the possibility of a brighter future and explores the evolving African-American experience and examines race relations, among other themes. These themes resonate with what South Africa has gone through during the apartheid era, into democracy in 1994 and celebrated over the years. Set in the 1950s, the play is led by renowned theatre practitioner Dr John Kani, Khutjo Green, Tumisho Masha, Hlomla Dandala, Atandwa Kani and Sbusiso Mamba who will help audiences gain access to this emotional tale about a family navigating the hurdles that surround them.

“August Wilson is the most performed playwright in America today. Most of his plays have been adapted into great movies including ‘Fences’ directed and starring Denzel Washington. Viola Davis won an Oscar for Best Actress for playing Rose. “It is so fitting that the Joburg Theatre celebrates this great writer in February 2023 during Black History Month. Would it not be wonderful if we here in South Africa could also have a season in all theatres celebrating our writers as well,” said Kani. “Fences” is set to run from February 2 until February 26 at the Joburg Theatre. Ticket prices range from R160 to R450.

Dr John Kani. Picture: Facebook Calling Us Home – The Musical “Calling Us Home – The Musical” premières in Cape Town’s Artscape Theatre in February before jetting off to America and Europe. Playing the lead role of Grace is Cape Town-based Devonecia Swartz, with the roles of the American leads Rafael and Isabella being performed by Míchel Castillo and Monica Tulia Ramirez, respectively, both residing in New York, US.

Grace, an African Princess, fleeing a devastating war in her homeland, arrives penniless, in the freezing, grimy docklands of an American city. Rafael is young, strong and bold and the natural leader of a group of construction workers. Born of immigrant parents in America, his greatest ambition is to create a better life for his men, himself and his sister Isabella. But is fate stacked against him? Isabella, Rafael’s passionate and reckless sister, is determined to do whatever it takes to achieve her dreams. But will her warm-heartedness and loyalty be enough to triumph over the forces of darkness that gather around them all?

“’Calling Us Home’ is a global story that reaches across from one great continent to another and we wanted to tell it in the most authentic way possible,” said Alice Gillham, author and composer of “Calling Us Home”. “We wanted to work with artists who could personally understand this story's meaning from within their own lives, their own history and context, while also having the generosity of spirit to explore with us how the great human desires for love, hope and home will always unite us all,” she said. “Calling Us Home” will be staged at Artscape Theatre, from 15-19 February. Tickets range from R190 to R390.

Calling Us Home - Devonecia Swartz plays the lead role of Grace. Picture: Supplied Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story Dubbed the world’s most successful rock n roll musical, “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story” will hit the Artscape Opera House stage from March 28 to April 16, before heading to Joburg’s The Teatro at Montecasino from April 21 to May 28. Buddy tells the story in words and music of the last few years of Buddy Holly’s life. Buddy Holly was a young man from Lubbock, Texas, who shot to stardom in 1957, with his band The Crickets, and changed the face of popular music, becoming the world’s top recording artist, only to die tragically in a plane crash, aged just 22.

Directed by internationally renowned English director and choreographer, Nick Winston, this truly unique tribute musical follows the incredible journey of Buddy's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock n roll … bigger and better than ever seen before on South African stages. Tickets range from R150 to R500. Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story. Picture: Facebook Nothing But The Truth

Theatre on the Square is proud to present the remarkable South African play, “Nothing But The Truth” by the award-winning actor and playwright John Kani. Since its world premiere in 2002, Kani’s first play has been hailed as a contemporary South African classic. “Nothing But The Truth” is a gripping exploration of family relationships. It is also an investigation between those who risked their lives to lead the struggle against apartheid – and those who returned victoriously after living in exile. Starring iconic South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube, the play is directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith.

“Nothing But The Truth” will be staged at the Theatre on the Square from March 28 to April 16. Ticket prices to be announced. Sello Maake kaNcube. Picture: Supplied André Rieu in Dublin Durbanites are in for a musical treat as Rhumbelow Theatre screens André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra. Exclusive to cinemas this celebratory concert is the best way to welcome in the new year.

André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will delight you with romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes. André in Dublin is the maestro’s first recorded concert in the Irish capital for more than 20 years – it is a truly special event not to be missed. Catch André Rieu in Dublin at Rhumbelow Theatre on January 7 - 8. Tickets are priced at R125.