House & Garden hosts its first DIY event

An afternoon filled with creative and like-minded individuals, it's time to roll up those sleeves and get involved in some DIY!
There are so many of us who fell in love with being crafty over lockdown, whether is was repainting your room or putting together a few art pieces, we all found therapy in being a little creative at home.
House & Garden South Africa together with TikTok will be hosting an intimate workshop Saturday afternoon on two DIY projects, one being candle making and the other planting, which will give participants an opportunity to do both.
Tickets are on sale now for this fun and crafty day to get your DIY on and make for the ideal present to bring along a friend!
Date: Saturday, 26th August 2023
Time: 2pm - 5pm
Venue: The Old Biscuit Mill, 375 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town
The ticket price of R550 includes the following:
- 1 x Dessert candle workshop led by our favourites at Apothacafe
- 1 x Air plant workshop with our gardening editor, Heidi Bertish
- 1 x Goodie bag with a few of our favourite gifts
- The latest issue of House & Garden SA just for you
- Drinks and snacks throughout the day so you are never hungry or thirsty
- And a chance to be featured in the upcoming H&G issue!
Click here to get your tickets today on Quicket.