How to celebrate NYE at home under the adjusted level 3 restrictions

Following president Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Monday night about moving the country to the adjusted level 3, most of the plans people had for New Year’s Eve have changed. If you were planning on doing a countdown away from home, let that idea rest because no gatherings are allowed, and everyone should be at home by 9pm. Also, the busting of fireworks as per tradition is not advisable. Ramaphosa urged people to light candles in memory of those who died due to the pandemic. During his address he said: “I will light a candle in Cape Town at exactly midnight on New Year’s Eve in memory of those who have lost their lives and in tribute to those who are on the front line working to save our lives and protect us from harm.”

To still enjoy the New Year’s crossover without breaking the lockdown regulations, here’s how you can celebrate at home:

Zoom in with your friends

You can organise a zoom call with your friends.

Each of you can still party from the comfort of your homes.

Prayer/Meditation

Some use New Year’s Eve as the perfect time to pray and plan their new year’s resolutions.

This time you can do it without any distractions, and possibly in a sober state of mind.

Attend virtual parties

Under level 5, people partied from home by attending virtual parties.

Bring that spirit back and watch shows like Ebubeleni Festival and Come Duze countdown.