It’s festive cheer all round, places to be and people to meet - here’s where to party off the last week of 2022

The atmosphere of Christmas cheer is everywhere, one thing about Mzansi, is that we’re a nation filled with culture and variety, so there’s a little twinkle of Christmas spirit in every home. Whether its a mistletoe here or a dash of tinsel there, everyone’s getting their festive feels somewhere.

For those who enjoy the luxury of a Christmas tree, I hope load shedding allows you to add some lights. Jozi is in for a party of note, the biggest New Year’s Eve Party is back with 15 acts confirmed to perform at Sun International’s Time Square “NYE Block Party” on December 31. It’s the fourth edition of the popular party to bid farewell to a rather dramatic 2022, Time Square is giving party-goers the chance to ring-in 2023 with banging tunes and state-of-the-art lighting.

Featuring 15 of Mzansi’s best beat mixers on the decks, artists include Ayanda MVP, Da Josh, DJ Kent, Dino Bravo, Dali Wonga, DJ Ready D, Das Kapital, DBN Gogo, Chris Beatz, Kabza De Small, Shekinah, Pabi Cooper, Prince Kaybee, Twins on Deck and Young Stunna. Time Square general manager Ruben Gooranah said: “The previous parties drew capacity crowds to our state-of-the-art SunBet Arena, and we are expecting this year’s event, post-pandemic, to be bigger and better, having bolstered the line-up with more top local DJs to entertain, party-goers can expect an audiovisual spectacular which is on par with the biggest in the world.” The “NYE Block Party” starts at 6pm and ends at 3am on January 1, 2023. Tickets, on sale at Ticketpro, ranging from R350. VIP Hospitality Packages also available to book.

JOBURG “The Christmas Village at Emperors Palace” Emperors Palace has something special in store for Joburg this holiday season.

Don’t miss their festive Christmas Village. Expect a Bavarian-themed holiday experience perfect for the whole family. The size of this Christmas extravaganza spans over two rugby fields.

Stroll through this authentic Christmas wonderland that offers three different areas to explore, namely “Snow Town”, “The Village Square”, the “Tunnel of Lights” and “Winter Wonderland”, where guests can enjoy a beautiful light display featuring fairies, elves, gnomes, goblins, and reindeers peeking out from their fantasy forest. Where: Joburg Zoo, Jan Smuts Ave and Upper Park Drive, Parkview. When: Currently on until January 1.

Cost: R60 per person. Children are R30 (3-12) and pensioners are R50. “Metro FM Heatwave” Countdown to the new year at the “Rusty Rocks Metro FM Heatwave New Year’s Eve Party”, featuring the Queen of Soweto, Lerato Kganyago, house sensation Black Motion, rapper Sjava and many more. End the year off with a bang riding into 2023 with the hottest music and music lovers alike.

Where: Sun Park, Sun City. When: December 31 from 4pm. Cost: Tickets start at R350 via Computicket.

CAPE TOWN “Toodles 2022” Smiley returns to the Mother City for “Toodles 2022”. A house music end of year send-off. On the back of a sold out Winter show - Smiley in the Sky - the crew has another line up of discerning selectors ready to go.

Jozi’s internationally released DJ/Producer headlines with seasoned deep house professional - Phat Jack. Cape Town’s rising talent Sha1ma and Ceres born AKH -both deep and soulful players - make their Smiley debut and resident Travisto fills the bill. Where: The Woodstock Brewery. When: December 30.

Cost: From R150 via Webtickets. “Goodbye 2022” IBiZar presents “Goodbye 2022” featuring Kaapse Klopse PSV Minstrels Live. Alongside DJ Skyy, Tyrone Paulsen, Don Vino, DJ Jazzy D, hosted by Quinton Manuels.

Where: Hanover Street, Grandwest. When: December 30. Cost: R150 via Quicket.

“Big Day Out” Gather your crew and head to the “Big Day Out” jol as Summer’s hottest day party festival brings you the most acclaimed selection of artists and talent from across the continent. Grove to the likes of Zakes Bantwini, Boity, PH, Kelvin Momo, Shilly Mingz, Sona, Sir Vincent & Loyd, Kooldrink and Stunna. Where: CABO Beach Club, Cape Town.

When: December 29. Cost: Tickets start from R300 via xs.howler.co.za. DURBAN

“Sinderfella” Adults can enjoy a nostalgic evening at the 26th annual adult pantomine for grown-ups. This year sees the ONOMO Hotel hosting the event with 3 performances at The Warehouse Westville.

Be ready to be thrilled by the brand new twist in the tale of a well-loved story, “Sinderfella”. Gone is Cinderella/Sinderella, Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother, enter Sinder-Fella! This year sees some superb talent. Darren King joins Thomie Holtzhausen as the two ugly sisters; Cara Roberts is playing Velcro; and the gorgeous Sphindile Khuzwayo is Pandora Hugetitt, the daughter of a well-known Ballito sugar baron. When: Currently on until December 30.

Where: The Warehouse Westville. Cost: R150 via Quicket. “Super Sick Summer Jol”

Roots Up Entertainment is proud to present “Super Sick Summer Jol”. The line-up includes Red Robyn, Hawema, Posterboy, Zhero, Zeedah, Rorke Kemp, Tarriq Sewps, Ziggy Stardust, Indie Vogue and Fuego Heat. When: December 28.