Jason Goliath to host newly launched ‘TikTok Comedy Club’ like no other
TikTok’s recently launched Comedy Club is about to blow up the comedy space in Mzansi with renowned comedian Jason Goliath performing live on the site this Friday at 6pm.
The never to be missed show is part of the celebration of #TikTokComedyClub, where the video-focused social networking service redefines comedy while creating a global platform for upcoming local comedians.
Since its launch in October, the hashtag has garnered just over 451 million video views, proving that ‘local is indeed lekker.’
“During the pandemic, we saw South Africans everywhere, uniting through humour and laughter and using the platform to express their creativity.
“For this reason, we realised that the timing was perfect for launching a campaign that allows creators to be discovered as they showcase their talents to a global audience with our unique, local South African flair and the relevance that sets our communities apart,” said Saul Moross, Creator Operations Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa.
According to Moross, TikTok had managed to shift the narrative of what comedy is about.
“Original comedy, as defined by TikTok, contains an original script that makes use of original sounds and is locally relevant. It also makes use of sounds, effects and costumes to add drama.“
Meet some of the local talent who are already yaken the TikTok world of comedy by storm.
Mr_SizweSir - a comedian from the Vaal who is best known for his Vaal Mom series of content garnered the most votes and won the first month of Comedy Club.
@mrsizwe_sir Remember Waking Up To School🛌😂 #mrsizwesir #fyp #fypシ #trending #foryou #viral #growingupblackbelike #growingupblack #momandson #tiktoksa ♬ original sound - Mr Sizwe Sir!
Kananelo The Dimples - a Tswana creator also from the Vaal. The aspiring actor is best known for his parodies of township life.
@kananelo_thedimples Good luck to everyone 🤣🤣🤣 #tiktokcomedyclub #footballreviews #afcon2021 ♬ original sound - kananelokgontse🔥😎
Hallebberry - best known for her Mama Halle character: a parody of overbearing African mothers. In under two years, her brand of relatable comedy has garnered 2.3 million fans.
@hallebberry Grapefruit juice 😂 #hallesvids ♬ original sound - Hallebberry
Catch Jason Goliath, performing LIVE on the TikTok South Africa page on Friday, January 21 at 6pm.