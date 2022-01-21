Jason Goliath to host newly launched ‘TikTok Comedy Club’ like no other

TikTok’s recently launched Comedy Club is about to blow up the comedy space in Mzansi with renowned comedian Jason Goliath performing live on the site this Friday at 6pm. The never to be missed show is part of the celebration of #TikTokComedyClub, where the video-focused social networking service redefines comedy while creating a global platform for upcoming local comedians.

Since its launch in October, the hashtag has garnered just over 451 million video views, proving that ‘local is indeed lekker.’ “During the pandemic, we saw South Africans everywhere, uniting through humour and laughter and using the platform to express their creativity. “For this reason, we realised that the timing was perfect for launching a campaign that allows creators to be discovered as they showcase their talents to a global audience with our unique, local South African flair and the relevance that sets our communities apart,” said Saul Moross, Creator Operations Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa.