Jazz meets poetry in virtual concert featuring Jaedon Daniel and Page

In a monthly series of virtual performances by iSupport Creative Business and other partners, pianist Jaedon Daniel and his band along with renowned poet, Nkululeko Ngwenya, will entertain fans online on November 3. For the Durban pianist and producer Daniel, the art of learning and embracing jazz piano has been his calling. In the upcoming concert he will be accompanied by Riley Giandhari on drums and Freeman Gumede on bass guitar. Together their set is inspired by Picasso’s blue period from 1901 to 1904. Daniel said his set forms compositions that follow unorthodox structures of chords.

“The concept was to go back where I started writing, which is on the piano, which goes back to Pablo saying I’m painting in blue and only in blue,” said Daniel.

Daniel is part of the jazz and hip hop fusion band “Blvck Crystals”, and plays keys for renowned SA musician Kyle Deutsch. He also has a solo album titled “Hold The Game” which was released in 2018.

Another act on the day is Durban born poet Ngwenya, also known as Page.

He was introduced to spoken word in high school.

Now 27 years old his influences range from Lebo Mashile and Andrea Gibson to Buddy Wakefield and Saul Williams.

“It was quite an experience to collaborate with Jaedon Daniel with my poem Freefalling. The poem is about a love lost, and the melancholic feeling of it was so well-captured by the sound of the keys,” says Page.

Event Information:

Date: November 3, 2020

Time: 3pm

Tickets: R40, available at the National Arts Festival website.