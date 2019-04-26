Back To The City takes place at Mary Fitzgerald Square Newtown on April 27. Picture: GAS Photographic/BTTC Instagram

The city comes alive with Back To The City, a festival where the hip hop fraternity congregates to celebrate Freedom Day with non-stop music.



Back To The City takes place annually on April 27 at Mary Fitzgerald Square Newtown.





With ‘The Freedom Charter’ as this year’s theme, the 13th annual BTTC festival will feature 60 artists, 30 DJ’s, graffiti designers, break dancers, BMX skaters, freestyle, food and street fashion.





Part of this year’s lineup includes Reason, T-Youngstacpt, Big Zulu, Blaklez,PDoto, Nadia Nakai, Moozlie, Boity, Zakwe, Cassper Nyovest, Red Button, and many more while the decks will be handled by Dj Smokes, Dj Juice, Dk Smash, Dj Soosh, and Prince Shadow naming just a few. And as per tradition, it wouldn’t be a BTTC without an international act and taking on stage is EPMD. `





Do you have your ticket? It's the last 3 years of the festival. Don't get left behind, tickets are still available from https://t.co/7XDiPqyT07 #BTTC2019 pic.twitter.com/AAx63Hkgoc — #BTTC2019 (@BacktothecitySA) April 19, 2019





For those who’ll be attending BTTC for the first time, here are top three things expect at the concert.





Music wayawaya





BTTC is the biggest hip hop concert in Africa. With three stages plugged, of course, music will be playing non-stop until you drop.









Art and creatives





Newtown is where the cool kids and the artistic gang hang. There will be live spray painting from graffiti designers who will be painting the city with their creativity.









Fun fashion





This where you go as crazy as you want with your outfit. Be a rockstar and dress for the party because we can guarantee you, the peers and the skrr skrr boys will go HAM on the drip.







