Get your party shoes ready because we're only two days away from the 2nd annual Cotton Fest at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg.
Hosted by Riky Rick this year's event is set to be epic.
Cotton Fest is an event that merges both known and unknown South African talent, the festival give a platform to the diverse elements of the hip hop culture, while fusing the gaps within the popular local movements in Mzansi.
“Apart from the huge support we got from young people last year, the love we received for our simple logo was just insane.
"We were never ready for it to be honest. So we decided to flip it up again for the festival this year, we kept the aesthetic clean and fresh. We included some feel good characters to the logo. We tried to keep in tune with the drip, keeping in the fun and light heartedness. Hope the kids and culture love it because all about them," commented Riky Rick about the brand logo.