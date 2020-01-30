5 things to expect at this year's Cotton Fest









5 things to expect at this year's Cotton Fest. Picture: Instagram Get your party shoes ready because we're only two days away from the 2nd annual Cotton Fest at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg. Hosted by Riky Rick this year's event is set to be epic. Cotton Fest is an event that merges both known and unknown South African talent, the festival give a platform to the diverse elements of the hip hop culture, while fusing the gaps within the popular local movements in Mzansi. “Apart from the huge support we got from young people last year, the love we received for our simple logo was just insane. "We were never ready for it to be honest. So we decided to flip it up again for the festival this year, we kept the aesthetic clean and fresh. We included some feel good characters to the logo. We tried to keep in tune with the drip, keeping in the fun and light heartedness. Hope the kids and culture love it because all about them," commented Riky Rick about the brand logo.

Here are five things to look forward to.

Splendid performances

At the newly produced roofing and staging structure which will includes a 30m (wide) x 10m (high) stage, production is set to reveal the headline artists in a dramatic way. Over 100 artists are set to perform.

Fashion galore

The drip lords and ladies will be in full swing, revealing their A-fashion game on who's the coolest.

Branded Sneaker activations

As Dickies and Converse are the official sponsors of the event, there will surely be a stall where you can pimp your sneakers and turn them into something really cool.

16 unique food stalls

Foodies can have the best snack attack as there will be 16 unique food stalls to choose from.

Tickets for the festival are sold out.