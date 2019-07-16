Robin S will perform in Johannesburg in September. Picture: Instagram

The Decade Festival will take place this September to pay homage to the ‘90s featuring three international headliners Black Box, Robin S and Crystal Waters teaming up with three local legends Boom Shaka, Marcalex and Bob Mabena. This half-day, one-performance-only show is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Montecasino in Fourways.

Festival revellers are set to enjoy nostalgia-filled festivities brought to life by the greatest and most iconic talents from the dance floor & radio frequencies of the '90s.

Renowned SA greats DJ Fresh and Glen Lewis will also support the line-up while additional special guests and other local DJs will be announced closer to the festival date.



New York’s own multiple award-winning Robin S owned the dance floors with her hit single ‘Show Me Love’ in the 90’s. She has continued to make an impact across the globe with singles such as ‘Love For Love’, ‘What I Do Best’, ‘I Want To Thank You’ and ‘It Must Be Love’ as well as TV appearances and a string of tours around the globe.

Black Box is one of the leading exponents of a wave of Italian house music that flourished on the dance floors of the late '80s and early '90s. they churned out more than a dozen singles a year. This included ‘Ride On Time’ which become one of the best selling dance records of all time.

Best known for 1991’s 'Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)' and 1994’s '100% Pure Love', Crystal Waters gave us music to dance to all through the 90’s. She was a global sensation in the '90’s and still performs across the globe regularly.

Event Information



Date: Saturday, 7 September 2019

Venue: Montecasino Outdoor Event Area

Tickets: General Access R300 and VIP Access R450 (Phase 1), available at Howler..



