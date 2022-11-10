Africa Rising International Film Festival (Ariff) set for landmark celebration as fifth instalment looms

Following a successful four-year run, Africa Rising International Film Festival (Ariff) announced this year’s 5th instalment at a media launch at 44 Stanley’s Bioscope on Tuesday afternoon. The four-day film festival will run until November 27. In attendance at the launch were a host of media, actors and filmmakers including Sthandile Nkosi, Vincent Moloi and Mmabatho Montsho.

The social impact film festival, which was launched in 2018 with the aim of leaving no storyteller behind, announced that it’s celebrating its growth in the industry with a theme, hashtagged #HereWeAre. “Ariff continues its purpose of being inclusive by uniting emerging filmmakers with established vanguards from the African soil as they pass on the filmmaking baton,” said Lala Tuku, the chairperson and founder of Ariff. “We cannot ignore the transformation that needs to take place and the urgent conversations that must be held to address long-standing industry pain points.”

“Our 2022 theme, ”Here We Are“, speaks to celebrating modern day milestones, Ariff’s legacy and the footprint we aim to leave for future generations. “We are incredibly excited to host the 5th instalment for Ariff, a milestone worth celebrating. Looking back, we are truly grateful to have collaborated with key industry advocates, who have ensured that the film industry’s development reaches global heights, African Cinema is bold and the world is watching,” said Tuku. Ariff will host an array of curated programmes to reflect on all aspects of film production, such as film screenings, Ariff film child, Ariff digital hub and Ariff talks series.

The talks programme is set to position African storytellers as the inspiration to a world that continues to look to Africa for new narratives deeply encrusted in our diverse cultures, traditions and heritage. “We intend to create a space for professional development and skills transfer by empowering the next generation of filmmakers,” added festival director Ayanda Sithebe. “Through panels, one-on --ones and master classes- we have curated an ‘Ariff talks programme’ that will interrogate what Here We Are truly means for African contemporary storytelling.

“We serve as a voice for the previously marginalised and continue to create an industry in which the youth, women, queer and disabled communities can participate and thrive. “What an exciting time for Ariff this year, we also take audiences on a trip down memory lane with a Pan-African showcase of a cinema experience,” said Sithebe. The festival will conclude with the African Legends Series to select and celebrate one African Film and TV thought leader who has contributed to telling authentic African stories within the continent.