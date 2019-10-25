The Afropunk Festival is an annual arts festival that includes live music, film, fashion, and art produced by black artists. The festival made its first debut at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2005, and has since expanded around the world – to Paris, London and Atlanta and Johannesburg.



Beyond the constellation of large-scale live-music events, Afropunk is a worldwide community that is the engine of the global black experience, creating space and value for the intersections, embracing the plurality of our stories and individualities across borders and continents.

A FROPUNK Battle Of The Bands 2018 Finalist Sio. Picture by Mpumemelo Macu

Battle Of The Bands, an Afropunk challenge for unsigned acts to showcase their musical skills for a chance to perform on the main stage returns to Johannesburg.

This initiative has launched various careers across the world, with acts using the platform as a stepping stone to realizing their dreams of becoming world-class performing artists.

Now in its third instalment in South Africa, it has unearthed incredible musicians such as 2018 winners Red Robyn and Ikati Esengxoweni along with Automatic Live and Stiff Pap who won the competition in 2017.