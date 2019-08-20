Burna Boy. Picture: Reuters

Afropunk Joburg revealed their second phase artist line-up, which includes Burna Boy and Sjava, who will be adding to the festival’s exciting list of world-class acts.



For the third South African installment, the festival announced Solange, Miguel and Goldlink as headlining acts, supported by the likes of Masego, Sho Madjozi, Nao and many more artists.





Along with Burna Boy and Sjava, new additions to the line-up include Urban Village, Kwani Experience, and Blinky Bill who is expected to keep South African fans entertained at the festival.





To conclude this year’s artists roster, Afropunk Joburg has the likes of JazziDisciples, Brazillian DJ collective Batekoo, DJ Kenzhero, and Zara Julius who will be joining Gina Jeanz, Lelowhatsgood in the DJ booth.





Each year Afropunk Joburg provides opportunity through their Battle Of The Bands platform for unsigned acts to share the stage with established artists at the festival and this year we’re excited to see yet another upcoming act showcase their talent.





For the 2019 Afropunk Joburg edition, festival organisers have announced that a custom made protective dome will be built in order to shield the fans from unexpected rains that have been experienced in the past two years.





This will ensure music lovers get a full experience of the festival without worrying about rain or the harsh African summer heat.





Afropunk Joburg is a two-day festival taking place on December 30-31 at Constitution Hill.





Tickets for Afropunk Joburg 2019 are available at the official website .





Prices from R600 daily or R1 100 for a general weekend pass. Limited VIP tickets are priced at R 2 900.



