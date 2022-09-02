All you need to know about Comic Con Africa 2022

In just 23 days, the doors to the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival will open and welcome fans to the 2022 edition of Comic Con Africa. Comic Con Africa is set to take over Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) for four epic days of total geek immersion from September 22 to 25.

This year’s festival is going bigger and better with bigger grounds, larger activity areas and eight stages with more than 256 hours of content offering an experience to remember. Comic Con Africa’s backbone has always been Artist Alley, where fans can meet and chat to the artists and writers who bring us the stories of the superheroes and villains. Being able to meet and engage with some of the world’s most famous, influential and trending actors is a much-anticipated highlight. Earlier this week Comic Con Africa announced the attendance of Selwyn Ward, known as the Red Turbo Power Ranger, and Tati Gabrielle, the talented actress known for her roles in the movie “Uncharted”, and popular series “You”, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “The 100”.

Ross Butler from “13 Reasons Why”, “Riverdale” and “Shazam!” will be visiting Comic Con Africa. “Stranger Things” fans will be excited to know that Jamie Campbell Bower, known for his role as the infamous Vecna in season four, will be bringing his charm to the Comic Con Africa main stage. The Cricut Spotlight Stage will feature live draws and fascinating Q and As. Also found in this area is the Author Avenue showcasing captivating books from sci-fi to fantasy, and The Block exhibitors, who design and produce clothing, prints and other merchandise inspired by the comics.

Cosplay is always an exciting feature of any Comic Con, and this year 60 eager contestants are ready to compete in the Cosplay Championships and wow visitors as they put their cosplays on display on the Main Stage for the three expert judges and international cosplayers – Taryn Cosplay, Leon Chiro and Elizabeth Rage – from the US. It’s a gamer’s paradise again at this year’s Comic Con Africa, with the latest in gaming gear and accessories to take a person’s gaming set up to the next level, and the best in e-sports tournaments with the Telkom VS Gaming Stage that will keep fans on the edge of their seat. Comic Con Africa headline sponsor KFC will also be hosting KFC AF Gaming challenges from their activation space, with finals being hosted daily on the main stage.

StreetCon will be showcasing the perfect mash-up of urban culture and pop culture, bringing an even greater offering to the show. Local brand Bathu is the official sneaker partner. Fans will be able to grab the hottest merch, streetwear and sneakers from various brands that are inspired by urban x pop culture. StreetCon has also announced four multidisciplinary urban and street artists as spotlights guests. Adding to the mix will be live graffiti battles and sketch battles from top local talent, brought to you by Grayscale.

Not to be forgotten is KidsCon for all superheroes, big and small. This immersive experience for kids, by kids, will ensure that your day spent at Comic Con Africa is the ultimate family day out, with gaming for kids, shopping the best in kids’ toys and lifestyle products, character meet-and-greets and tons of fun activations to enjoy. Here is a full list of the line-up announced to date, do keep an eye on Comic Con Africa’s social media pages for more updates. International Film & Series Celebs:

Selwyn Ward – Red Turbo Power Ranger Tati Gabrielle – “Uncharted”, “You”, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “The 100” Ross Butler – “13 Reasons Why”, “Shazam!”, “Riverdale”

Jamie Campbell Bower – “Stranger Things”, “Mortal Instruments” and “The Twilight Saga” International Cosplayers: Taryn Cosplay (Italy)

Elizabeth Rage (USA) Leon Chiro (Italy) Local and International Comic Book Artists:

Andrew Lee Griffith (USA) Bill Masuku (Zimbabwe) Daniel Govar (USA)

Jason Masters (South Africa) Karl Mostert (South Africa) Livio Ramondelli (USA)

Sean Izaakse (South Africa) Steve Ellis (USA) Team Kwezi (South Africa)

Tony Moy (USA) Zach Howard (USA) Tasia M S (South Africa)

Stephane Roux (France) Show Features: 3 Halls

2 x Food Truck Village Kentucky Town with KFC 30 000sqm of indoor and outdoor event space

Seven activity zones 160 speakers 256 hours of content