Bacardi Holiday Club. Picture: Supplied

Bacardi, invites you to leave your wallet and the city lights behind to enjoy an unforgettable weekend from 6 - 8 March. Thrown by the crew that knows how to really throw it down, Until Until have curated a festival retreat unlike any other. Your festival ticket includes ALL your food, ALL your drinks and, only the best in SA entertainment in a spectacular setting, less than one hour from Joburg.

"Since the last Bacardi Holiday Club, we have been hard at work at making the 2020 festival a success. We are really excited that we can finally get the ball rolling once again," said Until Until, "This installment of Bacardi Holiday Club will be a Carnival theme so expect a lot of fun, dancing and a colourful experience that has the unique Sound of Rum to go with it for the festivities!"

Set on the spectacular grounds of Welgelegen Manor, less than one hour from Jozi.