Bacardi Holiday Club. Picture: Supplied

Bacardi, invites you to leave your wallet and the city lights behind to enjoy an unforgettable weekend from 6 - 8 March.

Thrown by the crew that knows how to really throw it down, Until Until have curated a festival retreat unlike any other. Your festival ticket includes ALL your food, ALL your drinks and, only the best in SA entertainment in a spectacular setting, less than one hour from Joburg. 

"Since the last Bacardi Holiday Club, we have been hard at work at making the 2020 festival a success. We are really excited that we can finally get the ball rolling once again," said Until Until, "This installment of Bacardi Holiday Club will be a Carnival theme so expect a lot of fun, dancing and a colourful experience that has the unique Sound of Rum to go with it for the festivities!"

Set on the spectacular grounds of Welgelegen Manor, less than one hour from Jozi. 

Bring along your own tent and set-up at no additional cost or purchase an upgrade to one of our fully set-up tent options:

OPTION 1: BUDGET CAMPING

Your tent comes equipped with 2 x  mattresses, sleeping bags and pillows. 
R1500 per tent.

OPTION 3: COMFY CAMPING

Your tent comes equipped with 2 x stretchers, sleeping bags and pillows. 
R2250 per tent.

OPTION 4: LUX CAMPING

Your tent comes fully equipped with 2 x  wooden beds, sleeping bags and pillows. 1 x bedside table, LED lamp and chairs.
 R3250 per tent.

Event Information

Venue: Welgelegen Manor, Balfour

Date: 6 - 8 March 2020

Time: 6pm

Tickets: R1 750 each available at Howler, Tickets are limited to only 1500 lucky party people for a boutique festival experience.