Shekhinah. Picture: Instagram

The 8th edition of the much-anticipated "Denim & White Garden Picnic" will be headlined by the renowned group Bongo Maffin and singing sensation Shekhinah on 9 November 2019 at Emerald Casino.



Speaking about the upcoming event, Ramokgethi Maloka of Classic TankSA Productions and Hashtag Overdue Management – had this to say; “As we celebrate our eighth anniversary, we want our loyal supporters and patrons to have an amazing experience while they prepare for festivities that come with summer. We are excited by this year’s line-up, which we know will be loved by audiences.





We have set our own bar high over the years and aim to raise it each year to give consumers an experience that’ll make them look forward to the next event. Our annual picnic is one of its kind, it is about fashion, lifestyle and entertainment filled with timeless music sounds people love. The line-up really satisfies every music lovers’ taste.”





The "Classic Tank Denim & White Garden Picnic" has something for everyone – music from the 90s and some recently released music which form a great flavourful music for a perfect evening out. Thebe, veteran in kwaito music dubbed everyone’s favourite kwaito uncle will be taking patrons down memory lane with a repertoire not to be missed.





The evening is set to keep music lovers dancing away, when "Monate Mpolaye" hit’s DJ Sumbody takes to the decks with an incredible set of some of the most popular songs this events loyalists love.





DJ Dimples, Vinny da Vinci and DJ Finzo will also be taking event goers on a mesmeric musical experience. The event is sponsored by Mumm Champagne, Martell Cognac and Chivas Whisky from Pernord Ricard SA.





Event Information:





Venue: Aqua Dome, Emerald Casino

Date: 09 November 2019

Time: 6pm