Can you beat dad at Ten-Pin Bowling or Laser Tag?

If your dad loves competitive sports, spend Father’s Day finding out who your family’s Ten-Pin Bowling champion is, or match up in a game of Laser Tag at Whether dad is super competitive or mildly so, spending quality time doing something fun is what this special annual day is all about – dads love to have fun, and if they win, even better.

With 12 lanes to choose from and up to 10 people who can play at a time, Ten-Pin Bowling is a game the whole family can enjoy. Who will score the first ten-pin bowl? DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021

TIME: 11h00 – 22h00

COST: R60 per person per game

VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540 Or have a family-friendly match of shooting dad with a laser gun and defend yourself as you run through a darkened maze that spans three levels over at Lazer Zone and see who will claim the family’s bragging rights until next year. DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021

TIME: 11h00 – 22h00 COST: R50 per person, per game R120 per person, for 3 games (special) VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540