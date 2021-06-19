Can you beat dad at Ten-Pin Bowling or Laser Tag?
If your dad loves competitive sports, spend Father’s Day finding out who your family’s Ten-Pin Bowling champion is, or match up in a game of Laser Tag at
Whether dad is super competitive or mildly so, spending quality time doing something fun is what this special annual day is all about – dads love to have fun, and if they win, even better.
With 12 lanes to choose from and up to 10 people who can play at a time, Ten-Pin Bowling is a game the whole family can enjoy. Who will score the first ten-pin bowl?
- DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021
- TIME: 11h00 – 22h00
- COST: R60 per person per game
- VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540
Or have a family-friendly match of shooting dad with a laser gun and defend yourself as you run through a darkened maze that spans three levels over at Lazer Zone and see who will claim the family’s bragging rights until next year.
DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021
TIME: 11h00 – 22h00
COST: R50 per person, per game R120 per person, for 3 games (special)
VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540
After burning off all that energy, refuel by grabbing a bite to eat after at one of the many family friendly restaurants.
All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. All guests must wear masks and complete the health questionnaire upon arrival.