Can you beat dad at Ten-Pin Bowling or Laser Tag?

If your dad loves competitive sports, spend Father’s Day finding out who your family’s Ten-Pin Bowling champion is, or match up in a game of Laser Tag at

Whether dad is super competitive or mildly so, spending quality time doing something fun is what this special annual day is all about – dads love to have fun, and if they win, even better.

With 12 lanes to choose from and up to 10 people who can play at a time, Ten-Pin Bowling is a game the whole family can enjoy. Who will score the first ten-pin bowl?

  • DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021
  • TIME: 11h00 – 22h00
  • COST: R60 per person per game
  • VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540

Or have a family-friendly match of shooting dad with a laser gun and defend yourself as you run through a darkened maze that spans three levels over at Lazer Zone and see who will claim the family’s bragging rights until next year.

After burning off all that energy, refuel by grabbing a bite to eat after at one of the many family friendly restaurants.

All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. All guests must wear masks and complete the health questionnaire upon arrival.

