Cardi B set to perform in Mzansi in 2021

Rapper Cardi B is making her way to Mzansi come 2021. The “WAP” hitmaker will be headlining the “Castle Lite Unlocks” experience for an unforgettable night of hip hop next year. After having to cancel the 2020 event due to the global Covid-19 outbreak, Castle Lite recently announced that the show will go on in 2021 and stated that Cardi B’s inclusion will be one to remember. Cardi B will perform along a star-studded- line up of other performers, who have not been named yet. “Under the current event rules, we are unable to bring “Castle Lite Unlocks” to life at the scale consumers expect.

“ We also know that despite being in level 1, Covid-19 is still a reality and the health and safety of our consumer will always be our number one priority.

“We can confirm Cardi B will still be coming to South Africa to give her BardiGang a performance they will never forget” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

Castle Lite Unlocks international headliner will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in the local and African hip-hop scene who will ensure the vibes go all the way to sub-zero temperatures.

Although the event date has not yet been announced, fans who purchased tickets will be allowed to use them when the new performance date is announced.

And Castle Lite will be in direct contact with these consumers regarding the ticket exchange.

For those who do not wish to attend the event, refunds will be made available through TicketPro.