Cardi B's one night only SA performance postponed due to Covid-19

Castle Lite Unlocks event organisers announced on Wednesday that the festival and Cardi B's performance set to take place on June 12 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg has been postponed indefinitely.

In a statement to IOL Entertainment, the Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker said: “We share the disappointment of our fans during this time of uncertainty, however, as a brand that cares for its consumers, we cannot ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid-19 in South Africa and around the world.

"It is important to highlight that an event of this magnitude has multiple moving parts and for this reason, the brand is deliberating and will communicate further details around new date and tickets by the end of March 2020.”

They are currently in discussions with the headlining act, Cardi B and all other stakeholders.

The event organisers would like to assure fans that Castle Lite Unlocks will take place as soon as it is safe to host the coolest hip hop event in South Africa.