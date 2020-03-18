Cardi B's one night only SA performance postponed due to Covid-19
Castle Lite Unlocks event organisers announced on Wednesday that the festival and Cardi B's performance set to take place on June 12 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg has been postponed indefinitely.
In a statement to IOL Entertainment, the Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker said: “We share the disappointment of our fans during this time of uncertainty, however, as a brand that cares for its consumers, we cannot ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid-19 in South Africa and around the world.
"It is important to highlight that an event of this magnitude has multiple moving parts and for this reason, the brand is deliberating and will communicate further details around new date and tickets by the end of March 2020.”
They are currently in discussions with the headlining act, Cardi B and all other stakeholders.
The event organisers would like to assure fans that Castle Lite Unlocks will take place as soon as it is safe to host the coolest hip hop event in South Africa.
They acknowledge the disappointing news for the thousands of fans who were excited to attend and witness Castle Lite Unlocks Cardi B, however, the health of their consumers, media and internal teams is always a priority.
Additionally, TicketPro would like to assure all fans who have already purchased tickets to Castle Lite Unlocks that those tickets are still valid.
However, the following procedures must be followed regarding ticket claims during this time:
- Because Castle Lite Unlocks is merely postponed and not cancelled, consumers should hold on to their tickets until a new performance date has been announced. Consumers will then be able to exchange their tickets for the new performance date.
- Should a consumer wish to no longer attend the experience, they will be able to obtain a full refund, details of which will be communicated once we have announced the new performance date.