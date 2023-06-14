Celebrate Youth Day at Jozi’s hottest gathering

Youth Day is about to be lit in Joburg with a jam-packed day of activities to keep youngsters entertained. Grand Africa officially launched their latest initiative called “GradeTown” - a youth day celebration that boasts Mzansi’s hottest youth talent.

Grand Africa is known for their fashion influence and curation of edgy street wear over the past five years, so there’s no doubt this party is going to be Joburg’s main attraction on Friday, June 16, at Waterfall City Park at the Mall of Africa. This first-of-its-kind event will feature a range of activities, including the hottest live music performances, interactive and thought-provoking talks, sports tournaments and more. Patrons can look forward to performances by multiple award-winning artists Focalistic, Emtee and A-Reece. Also, headlining is amapiano goddess Kamo Mphela alongside DJs Kaymo, Savage, LeloWhatsGood, Deniece Marx, Stopper, Rarri and Don Delicious.

Other entertainment includes watching a comedy show, celebrity basketball games, a local talent show and getting the drip you need from the merchandise stations. There will also be food and drinks on sale. Grand Africa’s Zaid Osman said: “’GradeTown’ offers a curated safe space for young people to express themselves, to learn from one another, and to celebrate their strength and diversity. ‘’A key focus of this event is the celebration and acknowledgement of young creatives that are so often overlooked. ‘GradeTown’ promises to be an unforgettable event that showcases the resilience, creativity, and power of the SA youth.”

Limited tickets are R150 via Webtickets, Pick n Pay stores or from the Grand Africa website. “Youth Day Bring and Braai” If you’re in the mood for a lekker chop and dop on Youth Day then join other youth for an open “Youth Day Bring and Braai” at Egoli Funpark.

There’s lots to do to keep the kids entertained with the carnival atmosphere, including pony rides, battery rides, jumping castles and water slides, as well as a foam pit and swimming pool. Along with your braai and drinks, patrons can enjoy live music. Pack your cooler boxes, camp chairs, gazebos, and braai stands.

Adults can enjoy a drink in the beer garden or cocktail bar. Where: Egoli Funpark, Plot 19 Nooitgedacht Road, Klipriver. When: June 16.

Cost: R50 - R100 via Webtickets. Cooler box: R100 at the gate. Roger Goode. Picture: Supplied “Roger Goode Experience Live” 5FM’s longest-standing resident, DJ Roger Goode, celebrates 20 years on air with the “Roger Goode Experience Live” tour in SA.

His first stop is at The Greenhouse Bar in Sandton with the likes of DJs Zanele Potelwa, Miss B and Kyle Worde in attendance to turn up the party. Where: The Green House Bar, Sandown. When: June 16.

Cost: R150 until 8pm and R200 after. “Thokoza’s Creative Uprising” Over the last decade more than 100 young people from the township of Thokoza have decided to use the camera as a weapon for liberation in the current struggle South Africa’s youth face against issues such as unemployment and minimal opportunities for creatives.

These students, who belong to the social and artistic photography initiative “Of Soul & Joy” (OSAJ), are hosting a pop-up exhibition in honour of the Soweto Uprising. The event will showcase photographic work. Where: Mall of the South, Platinum Court, Entrance 5.