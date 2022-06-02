Comedian Napsta on a quest to help creatives become money savvy

Funnyman Napoleon “Napsta” Masinga says he wants to help actors, artists, musicians, dancers, designers and every other member of the creative community to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic these past two years. It’s no secret that the entertainment industry was one of the hardest-hit industries in a little over 24 months due to the tough lockdown restrictions.

With only 50% capacity in the theatres and other entertainment spaces allowed at present, many creatives continue to suffer greatly and, for some, it will take years to recover financially and emotionally. Napsta asks: “What happens next for the creatives?” Speaking to IOL Entertainment prior to the launch of “The Next Chapter” Jozi edition, Napsta says he doesn’t want to see another celebrity die a pauper.

“The next chapter is a creative seminar that is designed to equip creatives and young future creative leaders with business skills. It is a seminar for creatives by creatives,” explains Napsta. “We've seen a lot of celebrities and entertainers mismanaging money, dying broke. And we know the root of all of this is that there is no sufficient business knowledge and business acumen to protect their talent and their gifts.” Napsta adds that a lot has been done to help creatives advance their creativity and become better creatives but little has been done to help creatives manage their finances.

He continues, “As a creative entrepreneur, myself, I’ve walked the journey and experienced the challenges faced by most creatives, like money mismanagement, lack of access to funding, depression, and toxic work environments. “Initiatives like these are much needed, especially after what a lot of creatives have endured during the pandemic.” “The Next Chapter” launched earlier this year in Cape Town and it’s now coming to Joburg, just in time for the Youth Month celebrations.

According to Napsta, "The Next Chapter" breaks all conventions of a typical conference as it gives creative access to speakers and equips them with practical tools, through panel discussions, and interactive breakaway sessions. The event also features live music performances by local artists and DJs, there will be a talent showcase, comedy shows, art and fashion exhibitions. The line-up includes author and motivational speaker Timothy Maurice, film-maker and director Thabang Moleya, fashion designer Thebe Magugu, rapper Reason, former Kaya 959 boss Greg Maloka, and the founder of Duma Collective, Sibu Mabena.

